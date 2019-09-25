Vegetable Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:42:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-251029.0030003000100.00
Nautnava(UP)6.00NC827.002400243060.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00-16.67491.0019501900-
Kharar(Pun)4.5018.42466.9040004000300.00
Naugarh(UP)2.8040557.9036503450241.12
Rayya(Pun)1.40-6.6753.0036003000153.52
Dibrugarh(ASM)0.70-9394.5021002100-
Potato
Kharar(Pun)40.00-2.441664.00500500-44.44
Naugarh(UP)25.00-1.96395.00885900-
Ruperdeeha(UP)20.00NC2862.00850850-
Nautnava(UP)15.00NC164.00930900-
Mohamadabad(UP)10.00-33.333818.00305295-58.22
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.9028.57148.6012001200-31.43
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC960.0020002700-20.00
Garjee(Tri)3.50-12.540.8013951390-29.90
Sahnewal(Pun)3.00-55.22219.70800800-33.33
Baraut(UP)2.00NC1316.00750750-13.79
Makhu(Pun)1.50NC75.40800800-42.86
Rayya(Pun)0.80-33.3369.66100080021.95
Dhuri(Pun)0.7016.6722.80550650-45.00
Tomato
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)57.9216.033081.1420001800-
Ramanagara(Kar)7.00-12.5711.001350110092.86
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC1098.002000200011.11
Kharar(Pun)3.003.4585.7025002000150.00
Talalagir(Guj)1.165.45110.792750160096.43
Naugarh(UP)1.00-16.6710.5016001575-
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC929.0025002000NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC98.00700700NC
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC598.002800300040.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010032.0010501020-
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC113.1021002000-12.50
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00NC29.0022502100-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC72.002200220083.33
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC16.0021002100NC
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC385.003000300050.00
Amphophalus
Mangrol(Guj)21.0023.531288.701930193045.11
Mangrol(Guj)2.50254.5026502900-5.36
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC26.0019001900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC26.0022001900-
Shevgaon(Bodhegaon)(Mah)1.00-1.002900-176.19
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20628.002000180025.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC90.1012001200NC
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC21.002600260085.71
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025700.003500380016.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC35.002200260083.33
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC16.0021002100-8.70
Garjee(Tri)1.00NC2.0079705890-
BottleGourd
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)3.14-64.64335.9422501750-
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC270.002000180066.67
Kharar(Pun)1.50-31.8226.10150012007.14
Naugarh(UP)0.60-14.2947.60980990-
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20517.003000300066.67
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC149.0011001200NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010037.00570575-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC78.0011001100-31.25
Mihipurwa(UP)1.00NC12.00220220-48.11
Talalagir(Guj)0.80-5.8885.442900225093.33
Naugarh(UP)0.80-33.3354.9015001350-
Capsicum
Kharar(Pun)0.60-405.90350026009.38
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC880.004500400050.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC31.003000300015.38
Cauliflower
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)9.40-46.681013.6035003500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC562.003500300016.67
Naugarh(UP)1.4016.6766.9025252500-
Banur (Kheragaju)(Pun)0.80-0.802500--
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC52.0039002600116.67
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC327.005000500042.86
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC15.0013001300-18.75
Cowpea(Veg)
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)16.62-32.71637.4417501750-
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00NC178.00125090038.89
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC559.002800250086.67
Kharar(Pun)1.202018.2015001800NC
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025641.004500550018.42
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC14.003900400062.50
FieldPea
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)6.93-6.934000--
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-6.0013000-136.36
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-1.004500--
GreenAvare(W)
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)17.1623.99330.4025002750-
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC679.005000500066.67
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010024.0023502350-
Kharar(Pun)1.80-1046.3030003000-14.29
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC84.003100310034.78
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC105.0022002200-15.38
Naugarh(UP)1.002551.2026002625-
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC49.0020002000100.00
Lemon
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)9.0222.55236.2445004000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50301.002950295047.50
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Mihipurwa(UP)55.00-12.71379.0037537517.19
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC501.003000280020.00
PointedGourd(Parval)
Mihipurwa(UP)19.50-15.22331.108758759.38
Pumpkin
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC248.0015002000NC
Kharar(Pun)1.10-21.4320.501200130020.00
Raddish
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC58.001100110022.22
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC26.002600260085.71
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC81.0021002100-8.70
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20554.002800280055.56
Squash(ChappalKadoo)
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC25.0021002100NC
Thondekai
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC26.0019002100-
