Vegetable Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:01:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Kannur(Ker)20.00NC1440.0045504150175.76
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-101534.0032203200110.46
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC40.00550054500.92
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0014.29877.0020002000NC
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-31.82351.0048004800152.63
Cherthalai(Ker)6.00-12.005100--
Chengannur(Ker)2.50-16.67175.1450003200177.78
Haridwar Union(Utr)2.50-28.5786.7032002400220.00
Dhuri(Pun)0.70-12.544.103500380091.78
Potato
Lakhimpur(UP)250.004.1744190.00910900-40.13
Ruperdeeha(UP)20.00NC3402.00915915-
Haridwar Union(Utr)20.00-16.67511.0073072021.67
Cherthalai(Ker)5.00-10.002450--20.97
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC1176.0020002500-20.00
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC240.0028502850-17.39
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.80-23.81400.4013001300-25.71
Garjee(Tri)3.5016.6773.80209020905.56
Baraut(UP)3.00NC1404.00750750-16.67
Goniana(Pun)0.6518.1815.80740750-26.00
Baghapurana(Pun)0.60NC18.80380320-36.67
Tomato
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)194.0016.1713765.0016001800166.67
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)77.4578.054324.6530002600275.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC917.0020002000NC
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.00NC68.6024001650182.35
Rajasamand(Raj)2.1017.98298.1432502750306.25
Lakhimpur(UP)2.0011.11308.0029202700104.20
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100164.0027502650-
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC29.00305031001.67
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020814.0018002000-28.00
Haridwar Union(Utr)2.50212.59.40640825-20.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.505088.103000300050.00
Garjee(Tri)1.00NC5.003960970121.23
Darjeeling(WB)1.0042.8630.903200320028.00
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC565.0020002800-28.57
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010070.0010501100-
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC98.5040003000100.00
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00NC57.0027502500-
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.80-1.602600--31.58
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-33.33366.003000320020.00
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC6.0028504050-29.63
Amphophalus
Sanchor(Raj)35.001300107.301950195030.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC170.203000260025.00
Chotila(Guj)2.20-26.6728.802150220050.88
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.0019002000-

Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20582.0018001800-28.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC87.3020001500100.00
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.8014.292.3014001600-44.00
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC664.0030003000NC
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC27.006050605024.74
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.80-1.604600--4.17
Chengannur(Ker)0.7016.6748.906000600050.00
BottleGourd
Lakhimpur(UP)25.0038.891090.201150118011.11
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)3.16-9.71436.60900900-55.00
Haridwar Union(Utr)1.20-45.4564.4074064585.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC60.701500150050.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-50277.0015001800-25.00
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC501.0020002800-28.57
Lakhimpur(UP)2.6030127.901300137025.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC107.505500450057.14
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC27.004050405014.08
Mihipurwa(UP)1.00NC19.2027532010.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5083.00565565-
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.80-1.603000--23.08
Baghapurana(Pun)0.60-1.201200--
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.60NC12.3075074036.36
Capsicum
Lakhimpur(UP)4.0033.33179.302500270011.61
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC765.0035004000-30.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC96.8060007000NC
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC6.305600525023.08
Cauliflower
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)18.55-8.711342.22400400-84.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-25506.0030003000-14.29
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.00-14.2927.70720850-4.00
Garjee(Tri)2.00-4.005970--
Phillaur(Apra Mandi)(Pun)0.70-12.53.7060050020.00
Colacasia
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC57.205000400011.11
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00100304.004800480026.32
Cowpea(Veg)
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)6.64-48.53996.122500275025.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.0033.33498.0020002500NC
Chengannur(Ker)2.5025183.5024001800140.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC145.506000550050.00
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.90-1.805800--14.71

Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025596.0050005500NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.2020105.151500014000150.00
ElephantYam(Suran)
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.70-1.402800--6.67
FieldPea
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00NC622.007500750036.36
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)15.0099.47423.0717504000-50.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-27.27220.004500550050.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)7.07-5.98423.074000400014.29
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-40599.00100001050042.86
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5017.0026502225-
Haridwar Union(Utr)1.00-2.001200-50.00
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.80-1.6015000-117.39
Lemon
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)6.402.56379.3025004500-41.18
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC169.002960295048.00
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Mihipurwa(UP)13.00-18.751590.0037537520.97
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-33.33458.0025002500-10.71
PeasWet
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)9.289.431345.8050005000-
PointedGourd(Parval)
Mihipurwa(UP)3.00-62.5389.3095095031.03
Garjee(Tri)1.00-33.333.504950298041.83
Pumpkin
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00NC721.001170118010.38
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.50-22.2264.70520525-20.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC236.0018001800NC
Raddish
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.5035088.1040062025.00
Mihipurwa(UP)2.00-2013.00275275-
Darjeeling(WB)0.80-2018.202600260030.00
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.0033.33527.0025002800-16.67
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.80-1.602800--15.15
Squash(ChappalKadoo)
Darjeeling(WB)1.502545.10800800-46.67
Tapioca
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.805.8810.801900200026.67
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC39.0018501850NC
Published on November 06, 2019
