Vegetable Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Pune(Mah)768.0029.7346201.0040003200400.00
Viswan(UP)2.00-50348.0034003100277.78
Sandila(UP)1.40-44296.0050204160-
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC4.00121005100290.32
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)1.00NC134.0030003100200.00
Bahedi(UP)0.60-14.2917.9043502090-
Potato
Pune(Mah)922.0032.0942954.002000150033.33
Sirsaganj(UP)662.20-33.7270693.401015102035.33
Mohamadabad(UP)320.00-11.1116020.001260960196.47
Shikohabad(UP)250.002515040.001600160095.12
Lakhimpur(UP)240.00-2049000.00107092038.96
Badayoun(UP)180.00-14.2918936.00115097064.29
Kasganj(UP)60.00202922.00108094089.47
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00390013374.0094092025.33
Aliganj(UP)56.00-25.335352.009009005.88
Mehmoodabad(UP)50.00-7.411630.001000950-29.08
Sandila(UP)48.00202618.0010801000-
Awagarh(UP)45.00-48.286166.40110070057.14
Atarra(UP)35.0016.671348.001125950-6.25
Etah(UP)28.00-53.333422.00110092089.66
Wazirganj(UP)25.00-10.71508.001010930-
Ruperdeeha(UP)25.00-16.673908.00925925-
Rahata(Mah)24.00-25568.001400130055.56
Madhoganj(UP)21.0013.511574.0094593526.85
Jalaun(UP)12.00NC238.001200980-
Asansol(WB)12.00-65.323824.4018201600167.65
Jahangirabad(UP)8.00-5.884981.0015251325134.62
Nautnava(UP)8.00-46.67828.001240850-
Mothkur(UP)5.50-8.33116.001050900-22.22
Atrauli(UP)5.00NC1032.00740740NC
Viswan(UP)5.00NC566.009501100-13.64
Baraut(UP)4.00NC1504.00900900157.14
Ghiraur(UP)3.506.061534.00102083045.71
Garjee(Tri)3.00-40142.802480248025.25
Chaandpur(UP)2.00-20326.00450550-35.71
Jarar(UP)1.4016.672064.8010401050131.11
Puwaha(UP)1.20-6089.409001000-
Badda(UP)1.20-6041.009201000-
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC39.40600650-33.33
Bhuntar(HP)0.80-33.3363.602800240064.71
Bahedi(UP)0.80-11.1123.001080910-
Tomato
Pune(Mah)229.009.057373.008001000-20.00
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)67.00-29.4717949.00820820105.00
Badayoun(UP)30.00-11.763193.101350134080.00
Kolhapur(Mah)29.0016450.0010001250185.71
Shikohabad(UP)15.00NC511.501200120026.32
Etah(UP)9.50-36.67182.001150130064.29
Mehmoodabad(UP)9.00-5.26187.401650181032.00
Vairengte(Mah)7.0016.67395.001250135045.35
Golagokarnath(UP)7.0040360.802000200073.91
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)5.0040088.001250100038.89
Rahata(Mah)4.0033.3333.0012001400100.00
Atarra(UP)4.00-33.33981.2011601250-7.20
Lakhimpur(UP)4.00-38.46382.401590180059.00
Sandila(UP)3.5034.62102.6014402100-
Sirsaganj(UP)3.2014.29112.30114019003.64
Jalaun(UP)2.8016.6791.5012001100100.00
Kasganj(UP)2.50-10.71154.301080127021.35
Madhoganj(UP)2.0011.11102.101525195022.49
Mothkur(UP)1.8012.527.60940100050.40
Jarar(UP)1.7088.89119.00920184015.00
Asansol(WB)1.50-57.14315.2813002500-21.21
Ghiraur(UP)1.40NC52.901240187037.78
Puwaha(UP)1.202059.6013501500-6.90
Samalkha(Har)1.00-33.3311.251750200059.09
Atrauli(UP)1.00NC71.001440149041.18
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC65.801250131025.00
Chaandpur(UP)1.00NC79.2090082550.00
Awagarh(UP)0.80NC33.601000120053.85
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-1.601320--
Cabbage
Pune(Mah)69.0064.291672.008001200100.00
Kolhapur(Mah)14.00NC154.0011501750155.56
Badayoun(UP)12.009.09409.3011601165146.81
Mehmoodabad(UP)5.30-66.8842.601010530-37.27
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50174.0012001400140.00
Etah(UP)3.50-30236.5010601280103.85
Sirsaganj(UP)2.6018.1890.801140125090.00
Vairengte(Mah)2.00NC114.001000135017.65
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC98.60980108075.00
Mihipurwa(UP)2.0010022.00540550-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.505019.9085077554.55
Ghiraur(UP)1.407.6958.301070105098.15
Jalaun(UP)1.20-14.2939.7013001300116.67
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC68.003200310010.34
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)1.00-5098.0013501200107.69
Mothkur(UP)0.80-207.4013301380-
Awagarh(UP)0.80NC21.6012001300140.00
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60NC2.4050005200-
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Pune(Mah)56.0019.151612.0019001800-5.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC104.00960980-
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC64.003600350038.46
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC37.0030003250-22.08
Rahata(Mah)1.00NC8.003800250072.73
Jalaun(UP)0.70-12.525.9013001250116.67
Ghiraur(UP)0.60NC20.201400140014.75
Amphophalus
Kasganj(UP)200.0011.1115535.701770173022.07
Etah(UP)165.00-31.255448.001800171025.87
Aliganj(UP)56.00-64.564227.801690169025.19
Sirsaganj(UP)53.50-18.322203.001760172517.33
Awagarh(UP)40.00NC1455.501700170030.77
Shikohabad(UP)15.00-501886.001865183521.10
Lashkar(MP)7.10-14.201786--
Atrauli(UP)7.0075542.001740174025.18
Jarar(UP)1.10-62.07483.30170016209.68
Ashgourd
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC85.8020001500100.00
Beetroot
Pune(Mah)6.00-53.85293.001500150087.50
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC77.6042005200-27.59
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60NC1.8060006000-
BitterGourd
Pune(Mah)22.0069.23438.0020002500NC
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC66.805100520024.39
Garjee(Tri)1.00-5014.0049504950-
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60NC10.2060006000-14.29
BottleGourd
Pune(Mah)24.0020596.008001000-20.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)12.00-7.69274.00101098018.82
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00-12.51350.20124012300.81
Atrauli(UP)2.00100106.0054054038.46
Etah(UP)2.00-33.33203.001260112068.00
Golagokarnath(UP)1.60-27.27113.70116011805.45
Jalaun(UP)1.505047.5012001000118.18
Sirsaganj(UP)1.502584.50860830186.67
Atarra(UP)1.00-60374.001225130011.36
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC8.00550550-21.43
Kasganj(UP)1.002577.301100112071.88
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-6066.70120085020.00
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.6765.9010501270-
Chaandpur(UP)1.00NC28.00350450NC
Ghiraur(UP)0.70NC13.50880860151.43
Jarar(UP)0.60-25129.505606401.82
Brinjal
Pune(Mah)58.001001041.001500200015.38
Mehmoodabad(UP)11.00-18.52261.201030990-26.43
Kolhapur(Mah)8.00-27.27104.0016002750-27.27
Asansol(WB)7.009.38387.611100225037.50
Badayoun(UP)6.00-7.69394.90920915119.05
Etah(UP)3.00-53.85245.6086082059.26
Atarra(UP)2.50-16.67497.601250110031.58
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-34.21188.501220118017.31
Sirsaganj(UP)2.40-2094.0085085036.00
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-2081.5080075045.45
Jalaun(UP)1.50-16.6764.401100950120.00
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2586.401230120026.80
Jarar(UP)1.40-12.5162.60570540-1.72
Mothkur(UP)1.20-2024.4011901000-
Kasganj(UP)1.20-33.33123.1082081038.98
Sandila(UP)1.2020175.709901300-
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC70.0035004700-2.78
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC35.0020004700115.05
Atrauli(UP)1.00NC74.0084084090.91
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.3376.3085080036.00
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-9.0952.40123512300.41
Chaandpur(UP)1.002561.00450535-18.18
Wazirganj(UP)1.002514.60930950-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50113.00565580-
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60NC4.2045004000-25.00
Awagarh(UP)0.60-33.3328.60600600NC
Dhanura(UP)0.60-2518.60550550-21.43
Capsicum
Badayoun(UP)5.002534.0013251330-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC79.3016001850NC
Etah(UP)1.20-5026.601760180067.62
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC61.0055007600-5.17
Carrot
Pune(Mah)80.00175.861919.0026002500160.00
Badayoun(UP)11.00-15.38147.5014601440124.62
Kasganj(UP)8.00-71.43450.001040124052.94
Shikohabad(UP)5.0066.6797.001500150050.00
Etah(UP)3.50-22.22102.701050135054.41
Awagarh(UP)3.00400244.201300140062.50
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.00-14.2958.0016401550-
Chaandpur(UP)2.0033.3360.7055062510.00
Samalkha(Har)1.50-405.501750600118.75
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC65.10850110025.93
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC46.005600630036.59
Atrauli(UP)1.00NC68.0099099083.33
Sirsaganj(UP)1.00-9.0932.30125077032.98
Cauliflower
Pune(Mah)79.0012.862898.001400150040.00
Badayoun(UP)15.00-11.76105.0011701150-
Mehmoodabad(UP)13.00-13.33300.10960950-44.19
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33230.0015001200114.29
Kolhapur(Mah)9.00-10123.001250112551.52
Etah(UP)4.00-42.86320.8015501460222.92
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)3.0020072.001750130084.21
Jalaun(UP)3.0036.3663.0018001650227.27
Kasganj(UP)3.00-28.57141.7014001350204.35
Sirsaganj(UP)2.50-28.57141.7014201450-
Vairengte(Mah)2.0010079.002350280074.07
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-2091.40850100061.90
Chaandpur(UP)2.00NC84.50560550-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.606.67300.3013501320125.00
Ghiraur(UP)1.202062.4011801080-
Jarar(UP)1.20-47.83106.30830730176.67
Dhanura(UP)1.00-16.6714.60600550-20.00
Awagarh(UP)0.8033.3336.5014001300211.11
Mothkur(UP)0.60-57.1436.8015801150-
ChillyCapsicum
Pune(Mah)37.0019.35931.002000170033.33
Colacasia
Pune(Mah)8900.0011.11224172.0037-70.00
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)355.009.2321139.0099-18.18
Pune(Mah)45.00-99.44224172.00100079900.00
Jalaun(UP)7.00-14.001500-87.50
Badayoun(UP)5.00-10.001490--
Kolhapur(Mah)3.0020024.0031507350-40.00
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00-2.001100--
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC48.00510066002.00
Etah(UP)0.60-1.201820--
Drumstick
Pune(Mah)2.00-60445.002550010500750.00
FieldPea
Kasganj(UP)20.00-37.5590.0020502400-
Etah(UP)3.00-14.29189.50206026008.42
Awagarh(UP)2.00-66.67162.002300800-
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Pune(Mah)81.008000284.0017005000-15.00
Pune(Mah)21.002000284.003800500090.00
Kolhapur(Mah)16.00-32.002050--
Mehmoodabad(UP)11.00-22.001500--
Sirsaganj(UP)9.3083019.60106025006.00
Badayoun(UP)5.0011.1119.301320194050.86
Mehmoodabad(UP)4.602.2257.605250526023.53
Lakhimpur(UP)3.50-7.002270--
Etah(UP)3.00508.001450220070.59
Jalaun(UP)2.00NC64.0052005800-
Kasganj(UP)2.00-4.001430--
Sandila(UP)1.80-5.265.5017402780-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.80-43.7515.002240286513.71
Jarar(UP)1.70-19.0518.109601820-23.20
Garjee(Tri)1.50-5016.209880995083.99
Etah(UP)1.40-6.6748.6049205020-1.60
Badayoun(UP)1.20-2087.005840583019.18
Sirsaganj(UP)1.20NC21.205200530022.35
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC19.0036007600-58.14
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC19.0075007600-12.79
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-2.002750-19.57
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-505.0022002800144.44
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-6029.505500500023.60
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC19.0025502650-
Ghiraur(UP)0.9012.53.4014002540105.88
Awagarh(UP)0.80-202.60120018009.09
Kasganj(UP)0.80-55.5670.80491048507.21
Jalaun(UP)0.70-12.53.0022503200125.00
Mothkur(UP)0.60-1.201500--
IndianBeans(Seam)
Garjee(Tri)3.005014.0059705950-
Lemon
Kasganj(UP)12.00-20967.0035604160-
Badayoun(UP)1.5015.38131.4040204040-
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC39.0030004500-7.69
Etah(UP)1.00-28.5750.5032203450NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC195.002650265032.50
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Pune(Mah)7.0016.67167.002500270066.67
PeasWet
Pune(Mah)84.00127.032248.00270033008.00
PointedGourd(Parval)
Pune(Mah)3.00NC73.00300033007.14
Golagokarnath(UP)0.70-5058.8023552350161.67
Pumpkin
Pune(Mah)5.0040087.0013001300-13.33
Badayoun(UP)4.50-10127.50990980-1.00
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-80155.50120075050.00
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-33.33814.00128012405.79
Golagokarnath(UP)2.00NC99.20114011406.54
Jahangirabad(UP)1.505075.8075080015.38
Kasganj(UP)1.50-16.67107.401140108062.86
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-14.2970.501210118015.24
Sirsaganj(UP)1.20-14.2979.7095095055.74
Jalaun(UP)1.00-16.6764.7010001000100.00
Etah(UP)0.80-33.33122.101150115012.75
Awagarh(UP)0.60-2513.801000110066.67
Ghiraur(UP)0.60NC35.00100092096.08
Jarar(UP)0.60NC109.1054056058.82
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC10.401070970-
Raddish
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)150.00NC10006.001010NC
Pune(Mah)20.0017.653876.001500270014900.00
Atrauli(UP)18.00-10888.0034034078.95
Jalaun(UP)12.00-25405.009001050125.00
Etah(UP)4.00-31.03206.9058063034.88
Sirsaganj(UP)2.50NC97.50750800150.00
Chaandpur(UP)2.0010081.9042535021.43
Mothkur(UP)1.50257.40810900-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC60.3052550031.25
Kasganj(UP)1.50-16.67113.0054058020.00
Jarar(UP)1.209.0992.90520450116.67
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)1.00-99.3310006.0035001034900.00
Ghiraur(UP)1.00-23.0844.10750750134.38
Awagarh(UP)0.80-11.1121.6060060050.00
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC10.60730745-
Snakeguard
Pune(Mah)3.0020046.0015001500-25.00
Spinach
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)260.001.9616050.0087-11.11
Etah(UP)1.50-4072.0082080064.00
Ghiraur(UP)1.3018.1836.0075073078.57
Sirsaganj(UP)1.30-18.7569.2075080066.67
SweetPotato
Etah(UP)1.50-4031.001420150033.96
SweetPumpkin
Pune(Mah)7.0075238.001000100025.00
Published on December 15, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)