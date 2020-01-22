Vegetable Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Surat(Guj)262.50161.193208.0036253000367.74
Rampurhat(WB)38.00-38.004500-309.09
Rajasamand(Raj)5.67180.6938.2435004500337.50
Chengannur(Ker)2.00-2075.2560006000400.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.6014.2949.0037503725294.74
Ch. Dadri(Har)1.00NC71.2050005000-
Potato
Surat(Guj)605.004.317261.0019502025116.67
Rampurhat(WB)80.00-160.001720-330.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)28.00NC168.001050105050.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.00NC73.6013001300-
Rajasamand(Raj)4.50-54.5528.801500140087.50
Anandnagar(UP)3.40-5.5658.2013751380-
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)3.00NC12.00595585-
Zira(Pun)2.60-3520.8011001100-
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC24.003500350029.63
Dhuri(Pun)1.0066.675.6013501410200.00
Nakud(UP)0.80-1.60990-73.68
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60-98.8101.2038004600-
Tomato
Surat(Guj)180.50-11.36355.5011001250NC
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)45.007.146606.00600700NC
Ch. Dadri(Har)4.00NC124.5019001900-
Rajasamand(Raj)3.3023070.26900900NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.20NC42.303500350016.67
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1.00NC2.00820820-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC24.001870232587.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2534.0013501450-
Cabbage
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00-1.00500--
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC15.003000350020.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC49.904000400033.33
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Surat(Guj)76.00-4.42603.5025001425-16.67
Chengannur(Ker)1.502554.7030003000-14.29
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC49.0012251250-
Harippad(Ker)0.54-0.544000--
Amphophalus
Harippad(Ker)2.00NC27.0040004000NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.0018001850-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.0022001850-
Ashgourd
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC16.001800150020.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC44.302000200053.85
Beetroot
Surat(Guj)7.007.69255.5011501050-34.29
BitterGourd
Surat(Guj)6.5044.44284.5027002250-13.60
Chengannur(Ker)0.80-2029.1050005000NC
BottleGourd
Surat(Guj)50.00-9.091785.00700900-12.50
Harippad(Ker)2.0010023.001500150050.00
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00NC18.00400450-
Brinjal
Surat(Guj)76.00-52485.501375150083.33
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)4.00-2031.00600600-
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC62.304000400014.29
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5052.00580580-
Carrot
Surat(Guj)85.00NC1557.501250187578.57
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)22.00-26.6768.005655652.73
Zira(Pun)1.10-47.6252.6016001600128.57
Chengannur(Ker)1.00-16.6751.005500550083.33
Cauliflower
Surat(Guj)70.007.692385.001000850-4.76
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)15.00-44.44100.00395400-12.22
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00NC18.00500450-
Zira(Pun)1.00-58.3363.5016001600166.67
Nakud(UP)0.70-4.40850--
Cowpea(Veg)
Surat(Guj)8.00NC710.5011001875-56.00
Surat(Guj)8.00NC710.50262518755.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC79.7540004600-20.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00-2087.251500150025.00
Drumstick
Surat(Guj)2.50-28.57125.504500475038.46
ElephantYam(Suran)
Surat(Guj)2.5025133.001400135016.67
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Surat(Guj)45.00143.241904.5017501400-50.00
Surat(Guj)42.00127.031904.50375014007.14
Surat(Guj)12.00-35.141904.5020251400-42.14
Chengannur(Ker)1.20-7.695.2035003500NC
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1.00-503.0013201320-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-4.002650--
IndianBeans(Seam)
Surat(Guj)18.00NC550.0014001650-21.13
Lemon
Surat(Guj)42.00-162137.0015001500-40.00
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Surat(Guj)6.009.09272.503200165028.00
PeasCod
Zira(Pun)1.00-54.5537.102000210033.33
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC3.0024002225-
PegeonPea(ArharFali)
Surat(Guj)11.00-24.14416.5030003625-14.29
Pumpkin
Surat(Guj)5.00-9.09225.50850950-19.05
Raddish
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)24.00-14.29135.00310310-11.43
Surat(Guj)8.0014.29297.0013752125-35.29
Zira(Pun)0.80-57.8953.60200200-60.00
Snakeguard
Chengannur(Ker)2.0066.6754.102500250025.00
SuratBeans(Papadi)
Surat(Guj)12.00-4364.5040004750-15.79
Tinda
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00-1.002250--
Turmeric(Raw)
Surat(Guj)1.00-33.3356.5020002000-11.11
Yam(Ratalu)
Surat(Guj)1.50-2547.0055005500-4.35
Published on January 22, 2020
