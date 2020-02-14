Vegetable Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:40 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Surat(Guj)210.00-7.494861.0018751750240.91
Kannur(Ker)15.00NC258.002750375089.66
Anwala(UP)10.0033.33150.0026002600-
Puranpur(UP)10.00NC147.5026752650242.95
Bangarmau(UP)5.50NC38.5029002950190.00
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00NC38.1026002550136.36
Ch. Dadri(Har)3.602.8690.8037003700-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)3.5012.975.6526002800188.89
Nautnava(UP)3.50-12.5148.5023503450147.37
Gohana(Har)2.50NC184.7030003000130.77
Pattambi(Ker)2.00NC46.0029003800123.08
Sambhal(UP)1.20-2070.0025002450390.20
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC14.9055005400120.00
Potato
Surat(Guj)600.002.3915692.001100110029.41
Sambhal(UP)80.00NC2432.0080078066.67
Puranpur(UP)65.0018.18810.0010751070138.89
Gohana(Har)29.00NC890.0010001000100.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)28.00NC564.0086085043.33
Bangarmau(UP)26.00-27.78346.0090096071.43
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-20420.001060105032.50
Anwala(UP)17.006.25385.0080080045.45
Nautnava(UP)12.00-52422.0010001050-
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.601.82171.0013001300-
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.67146.0020001800-20.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)4.2031.2572.4012001200166.67
Ganaur(Har)1.20-2016.8012001200140.00
Dera Bassi(Pun)1.101020.8012001200166.67
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC6.002800320016.67
Darjeeling(WB)1.00NC23.4021002100-22.22
Tomato
Surat(Guj)175.00-20.997755.50525600-61.11
Gohana(Har)9.00NC263.801000100025.00
Puranpur(UP)7.00NC140.5012101225-
Mihipurwa(UP)6.00-31.8221.0076075078.82
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50402.0012001000-20.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)4.602.22165.1013001300-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.20-2537.8012001200-25.00
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC37.0013001300-40.91
Anwala(UP)1.00NC59.6065065018.18
Ganaur(Har)0.8033.3313.601800200020.00
Sehjanwa(UP)0.8033.3325.509801000-18.33
Cabbage
Surat(Guj)65.00NC2765.00350400-63.16
Puranpur(UP)7.50NC141.6011151090132.29
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50390.001800180020.00
Darjeeling(WB)1.0042.8622.4013002200-13.33
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Surat(Guj)68.00-7.483120.0018752250-46.43
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50294.0018001800-10.00
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC12.253800380035.71
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC35.0022002800-42.11
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC56.0012501350-
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-66.67189.0025003000NC
Amphophalus
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.0018001750-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.00210017505.00
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-55.56298.0015001800NC
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC23.0012001800-33.33
BitterGourd
Surat(Guj)12.0084.62336.0022503000-28.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-60352.0025002500-3.85
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC12.7538004300-11.63
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC12.0028003200-39.13
BottleGourd
Surat(Guj)40.005.262093.00600700-56.36
Puranpur(UP)1.50NC121.001220123028.42
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-83.33154.001500150025.00
Dera Bassi(Pun)1.00NC26.0020002000-
Brinjal
Birbhum(WB)3.30-6.701800-38.46
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-57.14260.002000200011.11
Puranpur(UP)3.00NC70.201210121075.36
Niuland(Nag)1.50-253.5042004200-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC12.253800330065.22
Sambhal(UP)1.00NC64.30650600-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC60.00580585-
Anwala(UP)0.80-2053.10650650NC
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60NC14.8018001800-
Carrot
Surat(Guj)86.00-4.442203.5095095011.76
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50377.004000450033.33
Gohana(Har)2.50NC102.301400140075.00
Anwala(UP)1.805035.0085075030.77
Ganaur(Har)1.00255.001800200080.00
Dera Bassi(Pun)1.00-1.001000--9.09
Darjeeling(WB)0.70NC5.9039006000-
Cauliflower
Surat(Guj)65.0018.182847.50750950-45.45
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-57.14252.0028002800NC
Anwala(UP)2.0011.11100.6075075025.00
Sambhal(UP)1.50-2565.90600650-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.202032.8012001280-
Ganaur(Har)0.80NC2.2010001000-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-33.3343.441200130071.43
Sultanpur(Pun)0.60-4011.70500450NC
Colacasia
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC12.7548004800NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-83.33170.005500550037.50
Cowpea(Veg)
Surat(Guj)8.506.25796.0026252500-27.59
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-62.5267.0015001800-16.67
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-57.14225.0075001050050.00
ElephantYam(Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-80126.0018001800-28.00
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC16.0022002200-8.33
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Surat(Guj)18.00NC2097.50750850-76.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-25339.0055005500-26.67
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC8.6028004500-26.32
Darjeeling(WB)0.60-2520.8038005000-
GreenAvare(W)
Surat(Guj)35.00-7.891879.0017001850-47.69
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-40329.004500450028.57
Puranpur(UP)4.0066.6781.3016001650-17.10
Niuland(Nag)2.0033.337.5052008200-36.59
Bangarmau(UP)2.0011.1123.90180017009.09
Mihipurwa(UP)2.00NC11.2072075069.41
Gohana(Har)1.20NC56.8030003000NC
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC19.3025003500-34.21
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC30.0027352850-
Anwala(UP)0.70-41.6750.5014501450-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-2530.4024002325-4.76
LeafyVegetable
Niuland(Nag)1.50-259.5042004200NC
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC3.0012001500-
Lemon
Surat(Guj)40.00-4.762424.0015501625-40.95
Puranpur(UP)1.1037.514.6024502420-17.51
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC50.002850265018.75
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Surat(Guj)7.00-6.67315.0021002625-40.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-57.14235.0018001800NC
PeasCod
Sehjanwa(UP)1.202015.2018401950-
Anwala(UP)1.00NC25.201700190070.00
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-6031.1024002350118.18
PegeonPea(ArharFali)
Surat(Guj)10.00-25.93497.0025002750-20.00
Pumpkin
Puranpur(UP)1.40NC66.701180120068.57
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-83.33139.0015001500NC
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC14.0012001800-14.29
Raddish
Anwala(UP)1.00-6084.20550550NC
Gohana(Har)0.80NC36.80600600NC
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50267.0018001800-10.00
Squash(ChappalKadoo)
Darjeeling(WB)1.2010046.6013001200160.00
SuratBeans(Papadi)
Surat(Guj)8.50-29.17440.5016502375-52.86
Tapioca
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC22.8022002200-21.43
Yam(Ratalu)
Surat(Guj)3.002059.5052505250-8.70
Published on February 14, 2020
