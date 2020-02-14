Vegetable Prices

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Onion
|Surat(Guj)
|210.00
|-7.49
|4861.00
|1875
|1750
|240.91
|Kannur(Ker)
|15.00
|NC
|258.00
|2750
|3750
|89.66
|Anwala(UP)
|10.00
|33.33
|150.00
|2600
|2600
|-
|Puranpur(UP)
|10.00
|NC
|147.50
|2675
|2650
|242.95
|Bangarmau(UP)
|5.50
|NC
|38.50
|2900
|2950
|190.00
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|5.00
|NC
|38.10
|2600
|2550
|136.36
|Ch. Dadri(Har)
|3.60
|2.86
|90.80
|3700
|3700
|-
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|3.50
|12.9
|75.65
|2600
|2800
|188.89
|Nautnava(UP)
|3.50
|-12.5
|148.50
|2350
|3450
|147.37
|Gohana(Har)
|2.50
|NC
|184.70
|3000
|3000
|130.77
|Pattambi(Ker)
|2.00
|NC
|46.00
|2900
|3800
|123.08
|Sambhal(UP)
|1.20
|-20
|70.00
|2500
|2450
|390.20
|Ganaur(Har)
|1.00
|NC
|14.90
|5500
|5400
|120.00
|Potato
|Surat(Guj)
|600.00
|2.39
|15692.00
|1100
|1100
|29.41
|Sambhal(UP)
|80.00
|NC
|2432.00
|800
|780
|66.67
|Puranpur(UP)
|65.00
|18.18
|810.00
|1075
|1070
|138.89
|Gohana(Har)
|29.00
|NC
|890.00
|1000
|1000
|100.00
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|28.00
|NC
|564.00
|860
|850
|43.33
|Bangarmau(UP)
|26.00
|-27.78
|346.00
|900
|960
|71.43
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|20.00
|-20
|420.00
|1060
|1050
|32.50
|Anwala(UP)
|17.00
|6.25
|385.00
|800
|800
|45.45
|Nautnava(UP)
|12.00
|-52
|422.00
|1000
|1050
|-
|Ch. Dadri(Har)
|5.60
|1.82
|171.00
|1300
|1300
|-
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|5.00
|-16.67
|146.00
|2000
|1800
|-20.00
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|4.20
|31.25
|72.40
|1200
|1200
|166.67
|Ganaur(Har)
|1.20
|-20
|16.80
|1200
|1200
|140.00
|Dera Bassi(Pun)
|1.10
|10
|20.80
|1200
|1200
|166.67
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|6.00
|2800
|3200
|16.67
|Darjeeling(WB)
|1.00
|NC
|23.40
|2100
|2100
|-22.22
|Tomato
|Surat(Guj)
|175.00
|-20.99
|7755.50
|525
|600
|-61.11
|Gohana(Har)
|9.00
|NC
|263.80
|1000
|1000
|25.00
|Puranpur(UP)
|7.00
|NC
|140.50
|1210
|1225
|-
|Mihipurwa(UP)
|6.00
|-31.82
|21.00
|760
|750
|78.82
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|5.00
|-50
|402.00
|1200
|1000
|-20.00
|Ch. Dadri(Har)
|4.60
|2.22
|165.10
|1300
|1300
|-
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|1.20
|-25
|37.80
|1200
|1200
|-25.00
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|37.00
|1300
|1300
|-40.91
|Anwala(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|59.60
|650
|650
|18.18
|Ganaur(Har)
|0.80
|33.33
|13.60
|1800
|2000
|20.00
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|0.80
|33.33
|25.50
|980
|1000
|-18.33
|Cabbage
|Surat(Guj)
|65.00
|NC
|2765.00
|350
|400
|-63.16
|Puranpur(UP)
|7.50
|NC
|141.60
|1115
|1090
|132.29
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|5.00
|-50
|390.00
|1800
|1800
|20.00
|Darjeeling(WB)
|1.00
|42.86
|22.40
|1300
|2200
|-13.33
|Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
|Surat(Guj)
|68.00
|-7.48
|3120.00
|1875
|2250
|-46.43
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|4.00
|-50
|294.00
|1800
|1800
|-10.00
|Kanjirappally(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|12.25
|3800
|3800
|35.71
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|35.00
|2200
|2800
|-42.11
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|56.00
|1250
|1350
|-
|Amaranthus
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|2.00
|-66.67
|189.00
|2500
|3000
|NC
|Amphophalus
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|58.00
|1800
|1750
|-10.00
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|58.00
|2100
|1750
|5.00
|Ashgourd
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|4.00
|-55.56
|298.00
|1500
|1800
|NC
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|23.00
|1200
|1800
|-33.33
|BitterGourd
|Surat(Guj)
|12.00
|84.62
|336.00
|2250
|3000
|-28.00
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|4.00
|-60
|352.00
|2500
|2500
|-3.85
|Kanjirappally(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|12.75
|3800
|4300
|-11.63
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|12.00
|2800
|3200
|-39.13
|BottleGourd
|Surat(Guj)
|40.00
|5.26
|2093.00
|600
|700
|-56.36
|Puranpur(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|121.00
|1220
|1230
|28.42
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|1.00
|-83.33
|154.00
|1500
|1500
|25.00
|Dera Bassi(Pun)
|1.00
|NC
|26.00
|2000
|2000
|-
|Brinjal
|Birbhum(WB)
|3.30
|-
|6.70
|1800
|-
|38.46
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|3.00
|-57.14
|260.00
|2000
|2000
|11.11
|Puranpur(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|70.20
|1210
|1210
|75.36
|Niuland(Nag)
|1.50
|-25
|3.50
|4200
|4200
|-
|Kanjirappally(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|12.25
|3800
|3300
|65.22
|Sambhal(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|64.30
|650
|600
|-
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|60.00
|580
|585
|-
|Anwala(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|53.10
|650
|650
|NC
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|0.60
|NC
|14.80
|1800
|1800
|-
|Carrot
|Surat(Guj)
|86.00
|-4.44
|2203.50
|950
|950
|11.76
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|5.00
|-50
|377.00
|4000
|4500
|33.33
|Gohana(Har)
|2.50
|NC
|102.30
|1400
|1400
|75.00
|Anwala(UP)
|1.80
|50
|35.00
|850
|750
|30.77
|Ganaur(Har)
|1.00
|25
|5.00
|1800
|2000
|80.00
|Dera Bassi(Pun)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|1000
|-
|-9.09
|Darjeeling(WB)
|0.70
|NC
|5.90
|3900
|6000
|-
|Cauliflower
|Surat(Guj)
|65.00
|18.18
|2847.50
|750
|950
|-45.45
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|3.00
|-57.14
|252.00
|2800
|2800
|NC
|Anwala(UP)
|2.00
|11.11
|100.60
|750
|750
|25.00
|Sambhal(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|65.90
|600
|650
|-
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|1.20
|20
|32.80
|1200
|1280
|-
|Ganaur(Har)
|0.80
|NC
|2.20
|1000
|1000
|-
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|0.60
|-33.33
|43.44
|1200
|1300
|71.43
|Sultanpur(Pun)
|0.60
|-40
|11.70
|500
|450
|NC
|Colacasia
|Kanjirappally(Ker)
|1.25
|NC
|12.75
|4800
|4800
|NC
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|1.00
|-83.33
|170.00
|5500
|5500
|37.50
|Cowpea(Veg)
|Surat(Guj)
|8.50
|6.25
|796.00
|2625
|2500
|-27.59
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|3.00
|-62.5
|267.00
|1500
|1800
|-16.67
|Drumstick
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|3.00
|-57.14
|225.00
|7500
|10500
|50.00
|ElephantYam(Suran)
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|1.00
|-80
|126.00
|1800
|1800
|-28.00
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|16.00
|2200
|2200
|-8.33
|FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
|Surat(Guj)
|18.00
|NC
|2097.50
|750
|850
|-76.00
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|6.00
|-25
|339.00
|5500
|5500
|-26.67
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|8.60
|2800
|4500
|-26.32
|Darjeeling(WB)
|0.60
|-25
|20.80
|3800
|5000
|-
|GreenAvare(W)
|Surat(Guj)
|35.00
|-7.89
|1879.00
|1700
|1850
|-47.69
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|6.00
|-40
|329.00
|4500
|4500
|28.57
|Puranpur(UP)
|4.00
|66.67
|81.30
|1600
|1650
|-17.10
|Niuland(Nag)
|2.00
|33.33
|7.50
|5200
|8200
|-36.59
|Bangarmau(UP)
|2.00
|11.11
|23.90
|1800
|1700
|9.09
|Mihipurwa(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|11.20
|720
|750
|69.41
|Gohana(Har)
|1.20
|NC
|56.80
|3000
|3000
|NC
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|19.30
|2500
|3500
|-34.21
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|30.00
|2735
|2850
|-
|Anwala(UP)
|0.70
|-41.67
|50.50
|1450
|1450
|-
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|0.60
|-25
|30.40
|2400
|2325
|-4.76
|LeafyVegetable
|Niuland(Nag)
|1.50
|-25
|9.50
|4200
|4200
|NC
|Ganaur(Har)
|1.00
|NC
|3.00
|1200
|1500
|-
|Lemon
|Surat(Guj)
|40.00
|-4.76
|2424.00
|1550
|1625
|-40.95
|Puranpur(UP)
|1.10
|37.5
|14.60
|2450
|2420
|-17.51
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|50.00
|2850
|2650
|18.75
|LittleGourd(Kundru)
|Surat(Guj)
|7.00
|-6.67
|315.00
|2100
|2625
|-40.00
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|3.00
|-57.14
|235.00
|1800
|1800
|NC
|PeasCod
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|1.20
|20
|15.20
|1840
|1950
|-
|Anwala(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|25.20
|1700
|1900
|70.00
|Bangarmau(UP)
|1.00
|-60
|31.10
|2400
|2350
|118.18
|PegeonPea(ArharFali)
|Surat(Guj)
|10.00
|-25.93
|497.00
|2500
|2750
|-20.00
|Pumpkin
|Puranpur(UP)
|1.40
|NC
|66.70
|1180
|1200
|68.57
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|1.00
|-83.33
|139.00
|1500
|1500
|NC
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|14.00
|1200
|1800
|-14.29
|Raddish
|Anwala(UP)
|1.00
|-60
|84.20
|550
|550
|NC
|Gohana(Har)
|0.80
|NC
|36.80
|600
|600
|NC
|Snakeguard
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|4.00
|-50
|267.00
|1800
|1800
|-10.00
|Squash(ChappalKadoo)
|Darjeeling(WB)
|1.20
|100
|46.60
|1300
|1200
|160.00
|SuratBeans(Papadi)
|Surat(Guj)
|8.50
|-29.17
|440.50
|1650
|2375
|-52.86
|Tapioca
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|22.80
|2200
|2200
|-21.43
|Yam(Ratalu)
|Surat(Guj)
|3.00
|20
|59.50
|5250
|5250
|-8.70
