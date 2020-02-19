Vegetable Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Surat(Guj)206.00-6.365497.0021251875325.00
Lakhimpur(UP)50.006.38694.0022002250168.29
Sehjanwa(UP)9.0012.561.1025002550127.27
Rura(UP)2.50NC41.9032002800255.56
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.50NC5.0040005000NC
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.5015.3823.7028002700154.55
Sardhana(UP)1.00-5020.0021002500147.06
Potato
Lakhimpur(UP)1400.00-6.6720980.0010801050111.76
Surat(Guj)620.003.3319372.001050102550.00
Rura(UP)27.507.84821.00120090033.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)25.00-16.67674.0088087025.71
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0033.33526.001060108032.50
Rajasamand(Raj)13.5011.11143.1013001500100.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20164.0018001800-28.00
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.60-2038.6012001200166.67
Jagnair(UP)1.50-31.8244.401140950115.09
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.20208.003500350016.67
Tomato
Surat(Guj)211.007.658332.50625650-58.33
Ramanagara(Kar)10.00-23.08426.00700700-12.50
Lakhimpur(UP)8.50-98.45695.501250200050.60
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.33416.0010001000-28.57
Aralamoodu(Ker)3.00508.0020002500NC
Rura(UP)2.50NC94.001600160077.78
Mihipurwa(UP)2.00-66.6723.0067576058.82
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.6728.70925900-22.92
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC31.001450162581.25
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.90-18.1827.2013001100-
Jagnair(UP)0.80-42.8617.40900850-
Cabbage
Surat(Guj)68.00-2.862973.00325350-61.76
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.67401.0015001800NC
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010056.00400700-55.56
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.5015.384.3020002000NC
Rura(UP)1.50-11.767.201200115033.33
Jagnair(UP)0.7016.6718.8074084034.55
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Surat(Guj)70.00-2.783330.0020002000-30.43
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025303.0015002000-16.67
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010059.0012501370-
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.50NC4.5020002000-50.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC42.0018001400NC
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-33.33194.0025002500NC
Amphophalus
Rura(UP)25.50-7.27903.1017501715-
Jagnair(UP)16.20-7.43351.3017001740-2.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.0018001800-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.002200180010.00
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20307.0015001500-16.67
Beetroot
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.5015.384.3020002000NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC28.0010001000-47.37
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020363.0028002500NC
Surat(Guj)5.00-23.08353.5022502625-18.18
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC34.0014001200-46.15
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.0066.672.3035004000-30.00
BottleGourd
Surat(Guj)39.00-7.142216.00550550-60.00
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00-28.57450.001300128020.37
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC156.0010001500-44.44
Jagnair(UP)0.60NC10.608001030-15.79
Brinjal
Surat(Guj)68.00-8.113055.0070082540.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.0033.33267.0018002000-10.00
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC94.001100200037.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010063.00585580-
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.50-255.3020002000NC
Rura(UP)1.20-2066.601300120030.00
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-33.3394.801600158092.77
Sardhana(UP)1.00-66.6764.006501600NC
Carrot
Surat(Guj)100.0011.112483.5095070011.76
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20386.004000450033.33
Aralamoodu(Ker)2.00NC6.0050006000150.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC24.0034003300126.67
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-62.59.0010001000-
Nakud(UP)0.60NC4.20675675-
Cauliflower
Surat(Guj)50.00-3.853016.50875900-30.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.0033.33259.0025002800-16.67
Rura(UP)2.5066.6721.0013001200-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.90-42.4275.4010001100-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50-42.3138.2011701150-
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.00NC2.004500450012.50
Jagnair(UP)0.70-12.524.2080075023.08
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC42.0018001800-47.06
Colacasia
Baruwasagar(UP)12.20-63.03393.4018451845-18.54
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC174.005500550037.50
Cowpea(Veg)
Surat(Guj)8.00-5.88819.0020501950-28.70
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025276.0015001200-16.67
Ramanagara(Kar)4.00-20187.00800650-33.33
Aralamoodu(Ker)3.00208.0020003000NC
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0050235.009500950072.73
Aralamoodu(Ker)0.70NC1.40500014000-44.44
ElephantYam(Suran)
Surat(Guj)1.50-57.14144.0014501400-9.38
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC128.0018001800-35.71
FieldPea
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.00-16.6742.0032003100190.91
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Baruwasagar(UP)234.20-21.677608.8031703170-5.23
Surat(Guj)20.00-9.092192.501000900-77.78
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-33.33349.0055004500-21.43
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC41.0043003600-36.76
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.00NC3.0070006000-22.22
Sardhana(UP)1.00NC35.002200220022.22
GreenAvare(W)
Surat(Guj)38.008.571952.0016001950-50.77
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC335.004000450014.29
Lakhimpur(UP)5.002594.3020502100-
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.50NC4.5040005000NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC57.002900260011.54
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5073.0018002200-40.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC32.0026502650-
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC44.0011001000-26.67
Lemon
Surat(Guj)48.0014.292562.0020001750NC
Aralamoodu(Ker)2.00NC6.0040004000NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC52.00262527255.00
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Surat(Guj)6.00-14.29332.5028752475-14.81
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC241.0018001800NC
PeasWet
Rura(UP)2.50NC42.5022002200-
PegeonPea(ArharFali)
Surat(Guj)9.00NC525.0022002125-10.20
Pumpkin
Lakhimpur(UP)6.0020174.601300128017.12
Surat(Guj)3.50-46.15249.50750800-25.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC141.0015001500NC
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.00252.801200150020.00
Raddish
Rura(UP)1.5015029.70900800-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC41.00500700-58.33
Nakud(UP)0.60NC3.20675675-
RatTailRadish(Mogari)
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-3.001000--
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC275.0018001800-10.00
Aralamoodu(Ker)0.8014.292.5015002000-25.00
SuratBeans(Papadi)
Surat(Guj)9.00-25470.5016001850-39.05
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC24.0023002200-11.54
Tapioca
Aralamoodu(Ker)1.20203.2020002500-20.00
Thondekai
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC11.0015001600-
Yam(Ratalu)
Kalpetta(Ker)8.006.67528.0015001500NC
Published on February 19, 2020
