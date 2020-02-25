Vegetable Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Surat(Guj)224.00-0.885947.0018751875257.14
Gazipur(UP)29.00-14.71301.3018701900-
Rajasamand(Raj)13.50542.8683.8920002000233.33
Raath(UP)7.00-29.002000--
Dhuri(Pun)0.8033.3314.9026002525246.67
Potato
Surat(Guj)640.000.7921922.001200100084.62
Jalalabad(UP)51.00-21.541158.0058060026.09
Gazipur(UP)32.00-36389.001100900-
Ruperdeeha(UP)28.00NC786.0093594043.85
Raath(UP)20.60-41.20850--
Rajasamand(Raj)10.48-18.25189.701200130084.62
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-33.33524.001180940187.80
Cherthalai(Ker)7.0016.6726.0031002350NC
Goniana(Pun)0.70-33.334.6095092072.73
Tomato
Surat(Guj)190.00-15.188746.50550575-63.33
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)45.0066.677079.0070075040.00
Ramanagara(Kar)12.0020438.00700700-22.22
Mihipurwa(UP)9.00-43.7548.0077582582.35
Gazipur(UP)6.50-18.75170.6012001000-
Talalagir(Guj)1.546.2162.15500650-79.17
Rajasamand(Raj)1.30-64.8686.28600700-33.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC32.0016251450113.82
Nakud(UP)0.90505.7013001650-
Cabbage
Surat(Guj)65.00-7.143108.00425525-59.52
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC58.00400400-69.23
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Surat(Guj)68.004.623463.0021502125-31.20
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC43.0014001800-36.36
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC61.0014251525119.23
Amphophalus
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC68.0018501800-7.50
Beetroot
Surat(Guj)14.0027.27301.50450550-67.86
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC29.009001000-40.00
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC6.30245027504.26
BitterGourd
Surat(Guj)4.5012.5362.0025002175-2.91
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC35.0011001400-63.33
BottleGourd
Surat(Guj)36.002.862287.00900750-43.75
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67149.4019001750131.71
Cherthalai(Ker)0.7016.672.602100310040.00
Brinjal
Surat(Guj)60.00-11.763183.0085087547.83
Bolpur(WB)3.502.9410.302150230055.80
Ramanagara(Kar)3.005097.00900110050.00
Gazipur(UP)2.40-4149.2020001700166.67
Talalagir(Guj)1.18-4.8447.669001050-35.71
Sardhana(UP)1.00NC65.0075065015.38
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC65.00590590-
Carrot
Surat(Guj)105.0023.532673.5097595021.88
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC25.0031003400121.43
Nakud(UP)0.60NC4.80725675-
Cauliflower
Surat(Guj)50.00-10.713122.50120015004.35
Gazipur(UP)12.50-3.85115.7070060040.00
Jalalabad(UP)2.00NC44.0052054033.33
Nakud(UP)0.8033.337.308001100-
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC43.0015001800-55.88
Colacasia
Baruwasagar(UP)2.70-35.71400.3019451845-13.17
Cowpea(Veg)
Surat(Guj)10.0042.86851.501300900-60.00
Surat(Guj)6.50-7.14851.502250900-30.77
Ramanagara(Kar)4.00NC191.00750800-46.43
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC2.502200235022.22
Drumstick
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC9.005500850022.22
ElephantYam(Suran)
Surat(Guj)2.0033.33147.5015001400-6.25
FieldPea
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC3.0034505100NC
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-259.8028302800117.69
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Surat(Guj)37.00131.252345.003200850-20.00
Baruwasagar(UP)18.3010.247643.7031553170-3.37
Surat(Guj)15.50-3.122345.001000850-75.00
Gazipur(UP)2.5047.06114.105600575030.23
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC42.0042504300-22.73
GreenAvare(W)
Surat(Guj)32.00-15.791984.0021001600-42.07
Bolpur(WB)3.602.867.1076006800192.31
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010075.0014001800-56.25
Gazipur(UP)1.80-50141.202350220067.86
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC58.0027002900NC
Jalalabad(UP)1.00NC9.009751430-
Sardhana(UP)1.00NC21.001700170013.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC33.002835265026.00
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC3.7026003650-21.21
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC9.603280365047.09
IndianBeans(Seam)
Surat(Guj)16.00-11.11654.00750650-55.88
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC45.0011001100-21.43
Lemon
Surat(Guj)48.00-12.732665.0017501625-36.36
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC54.00262526255.85
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Surat(Guj)4.00-20341.5018502500-33.93
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-1.903250--
PeasCod
Gazipur(UP)12.504.17137.001750180045.83
PeasWet
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC16.004200420090.91
PegeonPea(ArharFali)
Surat(Guj)10.00-28.57549.0021002125-11.58
Pumpkin
Surat(Guj)3.50NC256.50750750-28.57
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-1.801550-6.90
Raddish
Surat(Guj)9.5026.67322.0011501300-54.00
Gazipur(UP)5.5037.5217.30560700-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010043.00400500-71.43
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010046.009001400-59.09
Spinach
Gazipur(UP)11.50155.5691.9075090059.57
SuratBeans(Papadi)
Surat(Guj)7.50-31.82489.0019501550-29.09
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC25.0018002300-30.77
SweetPotato
Surat(Guj)3.00-33.33183.5014001750-20.00
Published on February 25, 2020
