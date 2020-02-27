Vegetable Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Surat(Guj)221.00-1.346168.0017501875218.18
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-9.09799.0021002080162.50
Chengannur(Ker)2.5025100.752600280052.94
Rura(UP)2.50NC46.9023002800155.56
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.30-13.3325.0027002800285.71
Ganaur(Har)0.80-2018.7052005200108.00
Baghapurana(Pun)0.60NC5.7024002400182.35
Ghiraur(UP)0.60NC6.0046503250474.07
Potato
Lakhimpur(UP)1350.00-3.5726480.0011401130113.08
Surat(Guj)630.00-1.5623182.001200120084.62
Rura(UP)45.5021.33987.001200120033.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)28.00NC842.0089093527.14
Ghiraur(UP)3.70NC72.8088091069.23
Sahnewal(Pun)3.00-3.2355.6010001000150.00
Rayya(Pun)2.4041.1836.60900120080.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC52.0028003600-6.67
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.8012.542.2012001200100.00
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC27.8012001400140.00
Dharamkot(Pun)1.15-14.8117.409001000125.00
Nakud(UP)0.60-257.0085087051.79
Tomato
Surat(Guj)170.00-10.538916.50550550-59.26
Ramanagara(Kar)12.00-25466.00600600-29.41
Lakhimpur(UP)6.00-14.29708.501270127053.01
Rura(UP)2.5038.8998.301500170066.67
Talalagir(Guj)1.52-1.9465.22650650-65.79
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC57.5030003000-14.29
Ghiraur(UP)1.20NC37.7064097016.36
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC12.502600260044.44
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.90NC28.1013001300-
Ganaur(Har)0.80NC16.901800150020.00
Nakud(UP)0.60-33.336.3013001300-
Cabbage
Surat(Guj)65.00NC3173.00350425-65.00
Baghapurana(Pun)4.00-4.00750--
Chengannur(Ker)1.7516.6764.0524002500-31.43
Rura(UP)1.50NC10.20120090033.33
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC60.00450400-65.38
Ghiraur(UP)1.00-9.0941.50840800100.00
Talalagir(Guj)0.555.773.88250200-64.29
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Surat(Guj)68.00NC3531.0020002150-23.81
Chengannur(Ker)1.20-2069.6030003000-25.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC45.0014001400-36.36
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC62.001425142553.23
Amphophalus
Rura(UP)35.5029.09966.1017201770-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC72.00210018005.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC72.002200180010.00
Ashgourd
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC55.801400130016.67
Beetroot
Surat(Guj)12.00-14.29313.50500450-60.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC31.0010001000-33.33
BitterGourd
Surat(Guj)4.00-11.11366.00245025003.16
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC37.0013001150-56.67
Chengannur(Ker)1.0042.8637.3040004100-11.11
BottleGourd
Surat(Guj)36.00NC2323.00850900-50.00
Lakhimpur(UP)6.00-14.29463.001300128016.07
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC44.3010001000NC
Brinjal
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC101.001000130066.67
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC78.9030003000NC
Lakhimpur(UP)1.507.1497.701570158088.02
Talalagir(Guj)1.286.6750.14700800-44.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC66.005905905.36
Carrot
Surat(Guj)75.00-28.572748.50100097517.65
Chengannur(Ker)1.7516.6765.2570007000133.33
Rayya(Pun)1.3044.4454.509001200-
Dharamkot(Pun)1.13-7.3817.5712001000140.00
Ganaur(Har)1.0066.678.201500200050.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC26.0031003100121.43
Ghiraur(UP)0.60-14.299.90980970133.33
Cauliflower
Surat(Guj)56.00123178.501500120020.00
Rura(UP)2.5066.6725.0013001200-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)2.3021.0577.70700100040.00
Rayya(Pun)1.40-22.2269.70800900-
Dharamkot(Pun)1.205016.535001000NC
Ghiraur(UP)1.10NC41.1094095051.61
Ganaur(Har)0.80NC3.808001000-
Nakud(UP)0.80NC8.10875800-
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC45.0011001100-67.65
Colacasia
Chengannur(Ker)2.0033.3358.2550005000NC
Dharamkot(Pun)0.59-0.59700--
Cowpea(Veg)
Surat(Guj)8.5030.77867.0019502250-29.09
Surat(Guj)7.007.69867.008502250-69.09
Ramanagara(Kar)4.00NC199.00900700-30.77
Chengannur(Ker)2.5025111.7510001000-9.09
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC101.7530003500-25.00
Drumstick
Chengannur(Ker)1.7516.6736.156100700022.00
ElephantYam(Suran)
Surat(Guj)2.5025150.0014001500-6.67
FieldPea
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.00NC43.0030003200172.73
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Surat(Guj)18.0016.132363.008001000-83.16
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC44.0042504300-22.73
GreenAvare(W)
Surat(Guj)32.00NC2016.0017002100-47.69
Lakhimpur(UP)6.0020105.3020002030-
Chengannur(Ker)1.502547.2020003400-37.50
Ghiraur(UP)1.20-7.6939.80213020001.43
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC60.0026002600NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC77.0010001400-68.75
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC34.002750283576.28
IndianBeans(Seam)
Surat(Guj)17.006.25671.00750750-48.28
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC47.0010001000-33.33
LeafyVegetable
Ganaur(Har)1.20207.0012001200-
Lemon
Surat(Guj)30.00-37.52695.0020501750-31.67
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC55.00263526255.40
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Surat(Guj)4.00NC345.50205018502.50
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC13.252600260018.18
PeasCod
Ghiraur(UP)0.9012.524.2020502070-
PeasWet
Rura(UP)2.50NC47.5023002200-
Dharamkot(Pun)1.20508.3025003000150.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC18.004200420090.91
PegeonPea(ArharFali)
Surat(Guj)9.00-10558.0021502100-4.44
Pumpkin
Surat(Guj)3.00-14.29259.50650750-40.91
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-20179.101320130021.10
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC12.002600260044.44
Raddish
Surat(Guj)7.00-26.32329.0018751150-46.43
Rura(UP)1.50NC31.201200900-
Ghiraur(UP)1.20NC38.9064064088.24
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC45.00600600-57.14
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC48.0010001000-54.55
Snakeguard
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC74.5520002000-23.08
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC12.502600260018.18
Spinach
Ghiraur(UP)0.80-2033.8082082082.22
SuratBeans(Papadi)
Surat(Guj)8.5013.33497.50262519505.00
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC27.0018001800-30.77
SweetPotato
Surat(Guj)3.5016.67187.0015251400-10.29
Tapioca
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC13.2523002300-17.86
Turmeric(Raw)
Surat(Guj)2.00-2066.00170016254.62
Published on February 27, 2020
