Vegetable Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Mirzapur(UP)15.00NC214.5020702275146.43
Nautnava(UP)5.00100172.5025502500200.00
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-42.8673.0023002400167.44
Rura(UP)2.50-28.5752.9028002600211.11
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-3068.9024002340200.00
Dhuri(Pun)0.70-12.515.6027502600266.67
Khairagarh(UP)0.60NC2.2020503050156.25
Potato
Manjeswaram(Ker)28.0086.67280.003100310029.17
Rura(UP)27.50-39.561042.001200120033.33
Mirzapur(UP)26.00NC439.00990112067.80
Maur(Pun)25.001036.36163.20750800-
Bijnaur(UP)16.00-36254.009501125115.91
Jafarganj(UP)16.0060556.0011001180168.29
Khairagarh(UP)12.00-20254.0090095066.67
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC90.0026502650-
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86202.0014001800-22.22
Nautnava(UP)4.00-73.33570.0010001000-
Zira(Pun)2.901645.601000800-
Tomato
Surat(Guj)210.0023.539126.50475550-64.81
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.0066.67345.0015001800-46.43
Ramanagara(Kar)11.00-90.83597.00600600-40.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-60440.0010001000-33.33
Mirzapur(UP)3.5016.6778.50930815102.17
Soharatgarh(UP)1.6014.2966.90980965-
Rura(UP)1.50-40102.301500170066.67
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC17.0020502050-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2941.401010965-
Khairagarh(UP)0.60NC2.201050105031.25
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC9.701050110061.54
Cabbage
Surat(Guj)62.00-4.623235.00375350-62.50
Manjeswaram(Ker)13.0030133.0021002700-30.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50426.009001500-40.00
Rura(UP)1.50NC13.201200130033.33
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC62.00500500-54.55
Khairagarh(UP)0.60NC1.801050125075.00
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Surat(Guj)62.00-8.823593.0021252000-19.05
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.0066.67102.0045007000NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-62.5322.009001500-50.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC47.0014001800-36.36
Amaranthus
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.0010073.5029002800NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.67211.0017002500-32.00
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00-4.004100--
Amphophalus
Rura(UP)27.50-22.54993.6017001720-
Khairagarh(UP)12.5013.64274.8016001800-8.05
Ashgourd
Manjeswaram(Ker)27.0080291.003000350011.11
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-62.5326.0012001800-20.00
Beetroot
Manjeswaram(Ker)14.0010085.0026002700-3.70
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC33.0010001100-41.18
BitterGourd
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.0010050.505000460011.11
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-60386.0012002500-57.14
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC39.0013001100-56.67
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC14.0046504650-
BottleGourd
Surat(Guj)37.002.782360.00775850-54.41
Manjeswaram(Ker)21.0040230.0023002900-8.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20169.0010001500-33.33
Brinjal
Surat(Guj)64.006.673247.0080085033.33
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.00166.6755.503900450025.81
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-57.14282.0015001800-16.67
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC105.00800900-20.00
Rura(UP)1.50-4072.101200120020.00
Soharatgarh(UP)0.8033.3333.5015501840189.72
Carrot
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.0015070.5039006750-13.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-60410.0022004000-12.00
Zira(Pun)1.30-18.7560.5014001400100.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC28.002500220078.57
Kalanaur(Pun)1.00254.7018001500-
Khairagarh(UP)0.70-12.53.0010501050123.40
Cauliflower
Surat(Guj)60.007.143238.5011501500-8.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-50274.0022002500-26.67
Rura(UP)2.50NC30.0012701300-
Kalanaur(Pun)1.70709.3512001100-
Zira(Pun)1.202071.9070080016.67
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2911.9087591059.09
Khairagarh(UP)0.60-408.7095095046.15
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC7.001150120076.92
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC47.0014001400-58.82
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC189.0032004500-8.57
Cowpea(Veg)
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00150156.5018001800-30.77
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.0010093.0035003900-23.91
Surat(Guj)4.50-35.71871.502250850-18.18
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86294.0010001000-33.33
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00-25202.00750900-53.13
Drumstick
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.00233.3335.0070006500NC
ElephantYam(Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50138.0012002000-52.00
FieldPea
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC10.401850283042.31
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00233.3361.0065007000-18.75
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-28.57369.0035004500-53.33
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5140.50568558158.70
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC45.0042004250-23.64
GreenAvare(W)
Surat(Guj)36.0012.52052.0019001700-41.54
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-33.33339.00270040008.00
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.2286.501925185035.09
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010079.0018001000-52.63
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC61.0026002600-7.14
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-16.6765.402465239059.03
IndianBeans(Seam)
Manjeswaram(Ker)13.0016099.5031004100-32.61
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC49.0010001000-33.33
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00150217.504500250025.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-50256.0015001800-25.00
PeasCod
Zira(Pun)1.407544.002400200060.00
PeasWet
Nautnava(UP)10.00NC55.001900185023.38
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC19.004200420090.91
PegeonPea(ArharFali)
Surat(Guj)8.50-5.56566.5021252150-5.56
Pumpkin
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.0066.67298.00290029007.41
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50152.0010001500-33.33
Soharatgarh(UP)1.2071.4333.601185130048.13
Raddish
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC47.00600600-62.50
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC50.008001000-63.64
Rura(UP)1.002533.001200900-
Kalanaur(Pun)0.7016.671.90300600-
Zira(Pun)0.70-3057.10300200-40.00
Snakeguard
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.00-5081.5025004500-21.88
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-62.5293.0011001800-38.89
SuratBeans(Papadi)
Surat(Guj)7.00-17.65504.503250262530.00
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC29.0014001400-46.15
SweetPotato
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.0033.3379.0029003100-6.45
Tapioca
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.0010098.0035003500-2.78
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC27.0020502050-
Published on March 03, 2020
