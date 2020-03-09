Vegetable Prices

as on : 09-03-2020 10:19:29 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.00100252.0010003500NC
Ch. Dadri(Har)3.50118.75104.9037003700-
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC105.7525002800108.33
Pattikonda(Pun)2.402016.9220003000122.22
Chavakkad(Ker)1.50NC19.703000330066.67
Ganaur(Har)0.80NC20.304800500092.00
Potato
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100218.0018001400-10.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.50NC226.2013001300-
Phek(Nag)4.00NC16.0031003100-
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)3.005030.00570520-
Pattikonda(Pun)2.50NC10.0070070034.62
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC20.003000350020.00
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC33.8012001200140.00
Tomato
Kalikiri(AP)23.4866.76836.88660700NC
Ramanagara(Kar)10.00-9.09618.00700700-12.50
Ch. Dadri(Har)4.50NC188.5013001300-
Tuensang(Nag)4.00NC8.0037003700-
Ghathashi(Nag)4.00NC8.0031003100-
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC60.5025002300NC
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC18.9015002000NC
Chavakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.0020003200-44.44
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00100436.001000900-33.33
Tuensang(Nag)5.00NC10.0020002100-
Phek(Nag)4.00NC12.0021002100-
Mangkolemba(Nag)4.00NC8.0022002200-4.35
Ghathashi(Nag)4.00NC8.0021002100-
Chengannur(Ker)1.502568.2520002400-20.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC64.00400400-77.78
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00233.33332.001500900-25.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC74.1026003000-13.33
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC49.0014001400-41.67
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020217.0025001700NC
Amphophalus
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC74.0019002100-5.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC74.002200210010.00
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00166.67334.0013001200-13.33
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC58.801400150016.67
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC35.0010001100-41.18
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100394.0020001200-20.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC41.0012001300-60.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.002539.8040003800-6.98
BottleGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025174.0010001000-33.33
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)3.00-50.00660--
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC47.3010001200NC
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00166.67290.0018001500NC
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)6.002051.00580620-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC109.00800800-42.86
Chengannur(Ker)1.50-2583.903000360020.00
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00150420.0030002200NC
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)9.00-40121.0057061014.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC68.255000600066.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC30.002200220022.22
Ganaur(Har)0.8033.339.601500150050.00
Kalanaur(Pun)0.60-405.3015001800-
Cauliflower
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)13.00-7.14160.00460560-8.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00166.67282.0025002200NC
Pattikonda(Pun)0.82-35.4311.841300120085.71
Kalanaur(Pun)0.80-52.9410.1513001200-
Ganaur(Har)0.60-255.2010001000-
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC49.0013001400-61.76
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC194.0035003200NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC61.2550005000NC
Cowpea(Veg)
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100302.0010001000-33.33
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00NC208.00750750-25.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC116.75900900-40.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC105.7525003000-37.50
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.67258.006500950018.18
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC40.653500420016.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC11.002600270036.84
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0060377.0040003500-46.67
Phek(Nag)5.00NC10.0021002200-
Mangkolemba(Nag)5.00NC10.002000210017.65
Ghathashi(Nag)5.00NC13.0020002000-
Tuensang(Nag)4.00NC13.0023002300-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC47.0042004200-23.64
GreenAvare(W)
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00150349.0025002700NC
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC83.0015001800-65.91
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC50.2025003000-37.50
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC63.0026002800-3.70
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC51.0010001100-44.44
LeafyVegetable
Phek(Nag)7.00NC42.0021002100-
Tuensang(Nag)7.00NC39.0021002100-
Mangkolemba(Nag)6.00NC30.002000200017.65
Ghathashi(Nag)6.00NC45.0022002200-
Ganaur(Har)1.00258.8015001000-
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00100262.0018001500-10.00
PeasCod
Kalanaur(Pun)0.80NC4.9020002200-
PeasWet
Shivpuri(F&V)(MP)2.00-2.001700--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC21.003400420013.33
Ganaur(Har)0.60NC1.2025002000150.00
Pattikonda(Pun)0.52-4.581400-40.00
Pumpkin
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00150157.0010001000-33.33
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)2.00-33.3379.005305206.00
Raddish
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)15.00NC201.0046033015.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC49.00700600-56.25
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC51.001000800-54.55
Kalanaur(Pun)0.70NC2.60300300-
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00166.67301.0018001100NC
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC80.5520002300-13.04
Spinach
Shivpuri(F&V)(MP)1.00-1.001000--
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC31.0018001500-28.00
Published on March 09, 2020
