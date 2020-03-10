Vegetable Prices

as on : 10-03-2020 10:37:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Sahiyapur(UP)8.5013.33140.8021002260157.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-33.33260.001500100050.00
Tanda Urmur(Pun)2.0053.8527.0024002700242.86
Potato
Sahiyapur(UP)47.00-531760.0012151000-
Manjeswaram(Ker)24.00-14.29384.002700310012.50
Balarampur(WB)14.253.6482.3012201850221.05
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-25230.0018001800-10.00
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.80NC45.8014001200133.33
Tomato
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)45.0066.677196.00500550NC
Manjeswaram(Ker)28.0027.27395.0016001500-42.86
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100448.0010001000-33.33
Balarampur(WB)5.1515.7324.0055090083.33
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.90111.1130.0011001300-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-20144.50910950-
Cabbage
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.0020155.0022002100-26.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50441.0012001000-20.00
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.0025120.0045004500NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-60336.0012001500-40.00
Amaranthus
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.00NC85.5029002900NC
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00NC80.0030004000NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-66.67219.0025002500NC
Ashgourd
Manjeswaram(Ker)22.00NC335.003100300014.81
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50338.0013001300-13.33
Beetroot
Manjeswaram(Ker)13.008.33110.0026002600-3.70
BitterGourd
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.005060.505000500011.11
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-37.5399.0023002000-8.00
BottleGourd
Manjeswaram(Ker)22.0022.22270.0021002300-16.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60176.0010001000-33.33
Brinjal
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.0033.3369.503600390016.13
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50294.0018001800NC
Sahiyapur(UP)0.9028.5776.6015001830127.27
Carrot
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.005090.5036003900-20.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-40426.003500300016.67
Cauliflower
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-62.5285.0023002500-8.00
Tanda Urmur(Pun)2.6013.0480.301900700280.00
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-60393.3010001200117.39
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60196.004000350014.29
Cowpea(Veg)
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.0025183.5018001800-30.77
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.0050113.0046003500NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50306.0010001000-33.33
Drumstick
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.0071.4344.5070007000NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50263.007500650036.36
FieldPea
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00-10.006500--
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-6.003500--
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-6.004500--
IndianBeans(Seam)
Manjeswaram(Ker)13.0018.18123.5029003100-36.96
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Manjeswaram(Ker)17.00112.5265.5025004500-30.56
Manjeswaram(Ker)11.0037.5265.5036004500NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-50265.0018001800-10.00
Pumpkin
Manjeswaram(Ker)31.003.33359.0025002900-7.41
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-80158.0012001000-20.00
Raddish
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.00316.67104.0035004100-23.91
Snakeguard
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.0010093.503900250021.88
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50305.0018001800NC
SweetPotato
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.0033.3393.0021002900-32.26
Tapioca
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.0050108.0025003500-30.56
Turnip
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.00-1.001100--
Published on March 10, 2020
