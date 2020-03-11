Vegetable Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Soharatgarh(UP)9.0012582.0021202300158.54
Viswan(UP)8.0014.29145.0029003000314.29
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00-12.5267.001000150025.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)3.50NC108.4037003700-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)3.20NC85.6522002200144.44
Sardhana(UP)3.0020023.001300210052.94
Pattikonda(Pun)2.13-11.2519.0520002000122.22
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-55.5672.8020852370160.63
Ganaur(Har)1.002521.304800480092.00
Ajnala(Pun)0.65-13.3313.8019001600137.50
Baghapurana(Pun)0.60NC6.3024002400152.63
Potato
Soharatgarh(UP)35.007.69659.0012101050-
Viswan(UP)8.00300100.0090090063.64
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.00-9.09236.2013501300-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)4.202096.2012001200166.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-33.33238.0018001800-10.00
Pattikonda(Pun)3.102416.2080070053.85
Anandnagar(UP)2.80-44161.0013151155-
Harippad(Ker)2.00NC26.0025002500NC
Kamalghat(Tri)2.00-4.002100--
Ajnala(Pun)1.7566.6730.8090070080.00
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC36.8014001200180.00
Baghapurana(Pun)0.60-257.2052065092.59
Tomato
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC456.0010001000-16.67
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.5022.22194.0013501300-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.30-18.7568.201000980-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.20-2542.0012001100-33.33
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00NC17.0010001000NC
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC6.002100220055.56
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00-2.002400--
Ganaur(Har)0.80-2019.7015001500NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2942.701020980-
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020447.0010001200-33.33
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC22.0025002500NC
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0050342.0013001200-27.78
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00-3.002200--
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC221.0025002500NC
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-25341.0012001300-20.00
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC24.0015001500NC
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020405.0018002300-28.00
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00-1.003100--
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00-1.003200--
BottleGourd
Harippad(Ker)2.0010032.001500150050.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-50177.0010001000-33.33
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC298.001800180020.00
Sardhana(UP)2.0010067.006507504.00
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC24.002300260021.05
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80NC34.3016901550128.38
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.67431.0030003500NC
Kalanaur(Pun)1.0066.676.3015001500-
Cauliflower
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00NC288.0018002300-28.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.209.0947.3418001000200.00
Ajnala(Pun)0.85NC25.271400700133.33
Kalanaur(Pun)0.80NC10.9512001300-
Pattikonda(Pun)0.63-23.1712.4718001300157.14
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2913.2081591548.18
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-50197.0035004000NC
Cowpea(Veg)
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50308.0012001000-20.00
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00NC18.00500500-33.33
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC24.002200150046.67
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC268.006500750018.18
ElephantYam(Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-50139.0020001200-20.00
FieldPea
Ajnala(Pun)0.75-6.254.401500100066.67
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-37.566.0030003500-14.29
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50381.0045004000-40.00
Sardhana(UP)3.002007.0014501600-3.33
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00NC2.0038004700-
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC2.0042004800-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-253.002650238084.03
IndianBeans(Seam)
Garjee(Tri)1.00-5014.0018702870NC
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC17.002600260036.84
LeafyVegetable
Ganaur(Har)0.60-409.4014001500-
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.0033.33269.0018001800-10.00
PeasCod
Kalanaur(Pun)1.20506.1019002000-
PeasWet
Pattikonda(Pun)1.62211.546.201400140040.00
Baghapurana(Pun)0.60NC2.4031003800100.00
Pumpkin
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC23.002000200066.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC159.0012001200-20.00
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-33.3334.401280118560.00
Raddish
Ajnala(Pun)0.55NC5.7570080040.00
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC309.001800180020.00
SweetPotato
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00-1.003000--
Tapioca
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC28.003000250020.00
Turnip
Ajnala(Pun)0.55-8.334.20800600100.00
Published on March 11, 2020
