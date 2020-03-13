Vegetable Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0075919.0020202050137.65
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC150.0025502900-
Soharatgarh(UP)8.506.2598.5020602075151.22
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-38.46288.001200100050.00
Viswan(UP)7.00-12.5152.0029002900314.29
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC108.2525002500108.33
Devband(UP)1.80-1.802100-223.08
Ch. Dadri(Har)1.5015.38111.2037003700-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.50-6.2530.1026002500271.43
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-34.7876.6020752100150.00
Rajasamand(Raj)1.4029.6386.3720002000233.33
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC22.304200480068.00
Dhuri(Pun)0.70NC16.3025002750257.14
Potato
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.005033280.0011801200100.00
Soharatgarh(UP)32.00-5.88791.0012101200-
Devband(UP)20.00-40.00800-128.57
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-25266.0018001800NC
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.50NC258.2013001300-
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC110.0024502650-
Viswan(UP)5.00-37.5110.0090090063.64
Rajasamand(Raj)4.50-72.22231.101200120084.62
Tanda Urmur(Pun)4.008.1161.2014001400133.33
Anandnagar(UP)3.50-32.69178.4013251320-
Garjee(Tri)2.50-5060.2017801760-
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC60.003000270015.38
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC39.8012001400140.00
Tomato
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)30.0011.117253.0055055037.50
Ramanagara(Kar)9.00-10627.00700700-30.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-20474.0010001000-33.33
Lakhimpur(UP)8.0060733.501180119024.21
Ch. Dadri(Har)4.50NC203.0013501350-
Kipheri(Nag)4.00-4.003000--
Jalukie(Nag)2.00-2.006300-50.00
Garjee(Tri)2.00-5019.6018501970-
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC62.0025002500NC
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC18.0018502050-
Devband(UP)1.00-3.40850-30.77
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-16.6770.401020990-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.80NC31.6013001600-
Ganaur(Har)0.60-2520.3015001500NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC43.309851020-
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-40463.0012001000-33.33
Longleng(Nag)4.00-4.002200-NC
Kipheri(Nag)4.00-8.002200--
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC69.7525002000NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC65.00400400-78.95
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-33.33357.0015001500-16.67
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC75.6026002600-13.33
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC50.0014001400-63.16
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-66.67229.0025002500NC
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC45.7928003000-6.67
Amphophalus
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC111.00220025004.76
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC77.0020002000NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC77.002300200015.00
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86352.0012001000-40.00
Payyannur(Ker)3.5016.67299.9020002000NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC59.8012001400NC
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC36.0010001000-41.18
Chengannur(Ker)0.80NC7.702900300045.00
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-37.5418.0020002000-33.33
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC42.0013001200-56.67
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC40.8040004000-6.98
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC16.0045504550-
BottleGourd
Lakhimpur(UP)7.0075480.001290130026.47
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60184.0010001000-33.33
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC48.3010001000NC
Devband(UP)0.70-4.60450--
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50310.0018001800NC
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC111.001000800-37.50
Chengannur(Ker)2.0033.3385.903000300020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00100102.701570158065.26
Garjee(Tri)1.80NC24.8017802380-
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC11.0026504450-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.1136.2015501575109.46
Capsicum
Chengannur(Ker)0.60-1.804500--25.00
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-25445.0030003000NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC69.754500500050.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC31.002200220022.22
Devband(UP)1.00-1.00400-42.86
Kalanaur(Pun)0.8014.297.8016001500-
Cauliflower
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86299.0020002000-28.57
Tanda Urmur(Pun)2.3035.2984.3018002000260.00
Devband(UP)2.00-6.20350-40.00
Kalanaur(Pun)1.00NC12.9511501300-
Ganaur(Har)0.60NC5.8010001000-
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC50.0013001300-61.76
Colacasia
Baruwasagar(UP)16.1056.31446.2022402240-0.88
Chintamani(Kar)2.00NC84.00650060008.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-83.33204.0035004000-12.50
Cowpea(Veg)
Payyannur(Ker)8.506.25424.6813001200-40.91
Garjee(Tri)4.0030016.0013802480-
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00NC211.001100750-8.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-57.14318.0010001000-44.44
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC107.7530002500-25.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00-20118.75850900-43.33
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86279.006500650018.18
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC42.15320035006.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC12.002600260036.84
ElephantYam(Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-83.33146.0020002000-20.00
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Baruwasagar(UP)346.30179.738201.3030853085-4.93
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-44.44395.0045004500-40.00
Longleng(Nag)4.00-10.002200-15.79
Tenning(Nag)4.00-8.302400-71.43
Kipheri(Nag)3.50-8.502300--
Devband(UP)2.00-6.003050--4.69
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC48.0041004200-25.45
GreenAvare(W)
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-60363.003000300020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)3.80153.33114.6020501920-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC85.0016001500-63.64
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC51.7024002500-40.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC64.0026002600-3.70
Devband(UP)0.70-0.701500-36.36
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-12.566.902500245061.29
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC52.0010001000-33.33
LeafyVegetable
Longleng(Nag)6.00-22.002200-4.76
Tenning(Nag)5.00-24.002200-37.50
Kipheri(Nag)5.00-26.002400--
Jalukie(Nag)3.00-7.004600-64.29
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-66.67277.0018002000-10.00
PeasCod
Kalanaur(Pun)0.7016.677.4019001900-
PeasWet
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC22.003600340016.13
Ganaur(Har)0.60NC1.8028002500180.00
Pumpkin
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0066.67190.101300132020.37
Payyannur(Ker)4.00NC315.8616001600-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-80165.0012001000-20.00
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-1036.301285127560.63
Raddish
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC50.00700700-39.13
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC52.0010001000-54.55
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-50321.0018001800-10.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC82.5520002000-13.04
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC32.0014001800-44.00
Tapioca
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC29.0020502050-
Payyannur(Ker)0.955.5644.5820002000-
Thondekai
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC12.0011001500-
Turmeric(Raw)
Longleng(Nag)4.00-7.002100-40.00
Tenning(Nag)4.00-7.002200-37.50
Published on March 13, 2020
