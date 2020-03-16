Vegetable Prices

Onion
Palayam(Ker)50.00NC1000.0024002600100.00
Moga(Pun)49.7028.42312.1022002300-
Balrampur(UP)22.00-12212.0023002350130.00
Faridabad(Har)15.00-40527.5019001350171.43
Anwala(UP)14.00-6.67187.0024002100-
Garh Shankar(Pun)12.9124.85114.1718002100176.92
Nabha(Pun)11.90-44.91152.3017003000112.50
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0025298.0010001200NC
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC160.0024502550-
Sehjanwa(UP)10.002594.1020802320131.11
Palakole(Ker)8.0014.2953.002900600093.33
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC167.002600300085.71
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)3.60NC92.8522002200144.44
Gohana(Har)3.50NC204.702200220069.23
Nautnava(UP)3.50NC182.0025402550198.82
Tikonia(UP)3.00-3.001310--
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC110.7526002500116.67
Bilaspur(HP)2.304.5540.9026002900116.67
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.00-42.8614.8025503050183.33
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC35.5026002700136.36
Samalkha(Har)1.70-153.7022006250-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.7041.6726.4028002800133.33
Khatauli(UP)1.60-2.802400--
Rura(UP)1.50-4056.901600280077.78
Ramnagar(Utr)1.40133.3323.6022002700166.67
Kiratpur(UP)1.30-7.1410.7020001900166.67
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-2077.8020302075138.82
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.10-26.6731.2026002600271.43
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC23.3048004200380.00
Chavakkad(Ker)1.00-33.3320.702900300061.11
Thrippunithura(Ker)1.00NC22.9030003000-
Ajnala(Pun)1.0053.8514.801600190077.78
Achalda(UP)1.00NC32.802000201076.99
Dhandhuka(Har)0.60-2525.4028002900-
Potato
Faridabad(Har)60.001001340.0013001350136.36
Balrampur(UP)58.00-6.45414.001180115040.48
Palayam(Ker)50.00NC900.002400200041.18
Rura(UP)35.50NC1184.001200100033.33
Gohana(Har)31.5046.511118.0012001200140.00
Moga(Pun)27.60-27.56657.8013001200-
Anwala(UP)26.0015.56512.0090090050.00
Sehjanwa(UP)12.50-16.67601.001225107088.46
Khatra(WB)11.00NC125.0012201430190.48
Rishikesh(Utr)10.70-56.33641.2081072020.90
Nautnava(UP)10.00-16.6768.00115095082.54
Achalda(UP)10.00NC308.0013501180-
Tikonia(UP)9.50-19.00815-132.86
Nabha(Pun)9.20-65.02346.601200900200.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.33282.0018001800-10.00
Garh Shankar(Pun)6.40-20136.40800500100.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.501055.0012301420192.86
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC120.0024002450-
Gulavati(UP)5.00NC66.0015601560239.13
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)4.20NC113.0012001200166.67
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC12.003200360033.33
Kayamkulam(Ker)3.005080.002600260036.84
Jalore(Raj)3.00-45.4587.8613001400160.00
Ramnagar(Utr)3.00-2593.6011751050173.26
Anandnagar(UP)2.70-22.86183.8013001325-
Kiratpur(UP)2.40NC81.40650650NC
Bilaspur(HP)2.20-8.3355.0019001800171.43
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.00-42.8630.001550115072.22
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC64.0020003000-16.67
Ajnala(Pun)2.0014.2934.8060090020.00
Khatauli(UP)2.00-42.8670.8094076091.84
Dhoraji(Guj)1.507.1450.40115013009.52
Madlauda(Har)1.50-3.001500-50.00
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC42.8014001200180.00
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.50-62.564.2015001400150.00
Dera Bassi(Pun)1.20NC25.6013001300160.00
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00NC45.8019001900-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC18.002500250025.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)1.00NC28.003200300033.33
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC18.00110090083.33
Perambra(Ker)0.90-1.802800-55.56
Darjeeling(WB)0.80-33.3328.802200220029.41
Dharamkot(Pun)0.60-72.0925.4014001400250.00
Tomato
Dhoraji(Guj)73.0017.741109.10450600-80.00
Palayam(Ker)50.00NC1850.00960960-15.79
Faridabad(Har)45.0087.51598.0011001250-45.00
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)42.00407295.0065055062.50
Kalikiri(AP)21.9311.6878.46600660-25.00
Rishikesh(Utr)20.40126060.601630810171.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0025484.0010001000-33.33
Mihipurwa(UP)9.005073.8062557538.89
Moga(Pun)7.70-9.41102.8012001100-
Balrampur(UP)6.0033.3357.7010001400-37.50
Nabha(Pun)4.20-12.5114.5010001200-54.55
Achalda(UP)4.0033.3376.20950100079.25
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.85247.5650.232000150017.65
Jalore(Raj)2.80-73.58114.17500900-70.59
Khatra(WB)2.5038.8924.305001000-61.54
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.00-42.8635.0017501450-28.57
Perambra(Ker)2.0010030.001500200025.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.805045.0012001200-57.14
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC63.5025002500-16.67
Rura(UP)1.50-6.25105.401300160044.44
Samalkha(Har)1.00NC6.50800900-11.11
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.00240034009.09
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC35.0012001500-33.33
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC65.002100220023.53
Thrippunithura(Ker)1.00NC45.0024002400-25.00
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC19.0013001850-
Anwala(UP)1.00-37.563.60750750-62.50
Sehjanwa(UP)1.0066.6731.10102590013.89
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.9012.532.5015001300-
Ganaur(Har)0.8033.3321.1024001500-4.00
Khatauli(UP)0.80NC15.7010301230-
Kiratpur(UP)0.80-11.1129.20700800-2.78
Ramnagar(Utr)0.80-5037.60750850-6.25
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC43.901075985-
Cabbage
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC360.00800800-50.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.67473.0010001200-33.33
Badayoun(UP)8.00NC358.8010101015134.88
Dhoraji(Guj)6.0017.65159.50225200-75.00
Faridabad(Har)4.0033.3388.9085085013.33
Rura(UP)2.50NC18.201200130033.33
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.802019.6085085013.33
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC71.2520002500-28.57
Darjeeling(WB)1.505026.101500150015.38
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.0026003600-7.14
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC59.002600250036.84
Sehjanwa(UP)0.90-30.7717.301050930-
Jalore(Raj)0.62-83.2451.54500850-44.44
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60NC18.8024002800-33.33
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Achalda(UP)12.002088.002500284061.29
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC370.0027001600-42.55
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0016.67364.0015001500-16.67
Badayoun(UP)1.7013.33129.4023002300-
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC77.1032002600-27.27
Kuttoor(Ker)1.40NC71.4022002800-31.25
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.0026003600-38.10
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC52.0017002200-34.62
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.55NC9.9530003500-28.57
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00200235.0025002500NC
Palayam(Ker)5.00NC190.0015001500-11.76
Kuttoor(Ker)1.10NC56.1018001800-18.18
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC52.0022002400-12.00
Payyannur(Ker)0.8033.3346.5928002800NC
Anyara(EEC)(Ker)0.68-0.682600--
Amphophalus
Rura(UP)27.50-22.541056.6016701700-
Mangrol(Guj)18.0028.57178.60207521006.41
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC370.0015001700-16.67
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC113.5020002200-16.67
Achalda(UP)1.2020157.0015801580-19.39
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC78.001800200020.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00-5087.0019001900-24.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.80NC35.6029002900-9.38
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC34.7022002000-8.33
Ashgourd
Palayam(Ker)20.00NC510.00800700-27.27
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100360.0015001200-16.67
Payyannur(Ker)4.0014.29303.9020002000-9.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.40NC71.4014001400-30.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC32.651800200012.50
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC60.801400120016.67
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC61.001200110020.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60NC28.6022002000-8.33
Beetroot
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC365.0020002800-42.86
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.0030004600-21.05
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC52.0014001500-12.50
Chengannur(Ker)0.60-258.302700290035.00
BitterGourd
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC370.0017002400-54.05
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0060426.0020002000-28.57
Badayoun(UP)2.002556.5023302400-
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC76.5033003300-21.43
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC11.0038004700-11.63
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC53.00560056007.69
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC17.0045504550-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.55NC6.8028003500-37.78
BottleGourd
Achalda(UP)12.00-70188.0015001300354.55
Badayoun(UP)8.5030.77193.2011751170-
Palayam(Ker)5.00NC185.0014001400-12.50
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00150189.0010001000-33.33
Kiratpur(UP)1.20-7.6951.70850900-5.56
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC49.308001000-20.00
Dera Bassi(Pun)1.00NC28.0020002000-
Khatauli(UP)0.80-33.3319.301300755157.43
Balrampur(UP)0.80-2019.601900190058.33
Divai(UP)0.60NC18.6079079014.49
Brinjal
Rishikesh(Utr)12.60-23.701060--
Palayam(Ker)10.00100240.0010001800-44.44
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100318.0018001800NC
Anwala(UP)1.6033.3356.70830750-2.35
Dhoraji(Guj)1.50NC66.10750300-34.78
Chengannur(Ker)1.50-2587.4030003000NC
Rura(UP)1.50NC75.101200120020.00
Khatra(WB)1.50NC29.00800150060.00
Kiratpur(UP)1.404044.90850850NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC78.0028002800-15.15
Badayoun(UP)1.30-23.53294.201390138010.32
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.202017.2022501900-18.18
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC53.0022002200-15.38
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC12.0025502650-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC120.8016201600-
Balrampur(UP)1.0042.8619.901700180030.77
Khatauli(UP)0.905017.901260765170.97
Faridabad(Har)0.80-32.00900--33.33
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-2011.9018001610-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60NC15.4018001800-
Divai(UP)0.60NC15.4089079053.45
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.55-15.3812.4520002500-20.00
Capsicum
Badayoun(UP)5.0025132.9018901850-
Faridabad(Har)1.801259.902500275031.58
Carrot
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC410.004000600042.86
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.67455.0030003000NC
Badayoun(UP)8.00NC295.001135112595.69
Faridabad(Har)6.00500110.5090090063.64
Moga(Pun)3.30-34134.50600800-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2.0010018.0011001600NC
Gohana(Har)1.80NC108.4017001700112.50
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.50-2525.301650135083.33
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC71.2540004500-4.76
Anwala(UP)1.507.1439.7065065018.18
Kiratpur(UP)1.40NC38.30750850NC
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.004600630076.92
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC52.005200550067.74
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.80-33.3318.9518001200100.00
Khatauli(UP)0.80-42.8622.501080880-
Ajnala(Pun)0.60-14.296.2180060014.29
Cauliflower
Balrampur(UP)12.0050231.0019001600-
Badayoun(UP)11.0010419.5010301015-
Rishikesh(Utr)10.80140110.80675510-33.82
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0050305.0020002000-33.33
Palayam(Ker)5.00NC185.0018002000-43.75
Moga(Pun)3.70-22.92164.106001100-
Faridabad(Har)3.00-62.5203.0012501000-44.44
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.65-41.5190.391200110020.00
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.0033.3326.002350165017.50
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.90-17.3986.2019001800280.00
Anwala(UP)1.8012.5105.40650650-65.79
Ramnagar(Utr)1.60-11.1147.0065090047.73
Kiratpur(UP)1.50-6.2563.807006507.69
Rura(UP)1.50NC33.0012001300-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.30-27.7842.7012601000-
Dharamkot(Pun)1.2479.7119.3412001200140.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.20NC49.741400180016.67
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC53.0031003300-31.11
Ajnala(Pun)1.0017.6526.279001400-10.00
Kalanaur(Pun)1.00NC13.9512501150-
Gulavati(UP)1.00NC3.50950950-
Darjeeling(WB)1.0042.862.5016001600-
Khatauli(UP)0.70-5019.101180960-
Samalkha(Har)0.60-0.60900--
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60NC2.4040004400NC
Divai(UP)0.60NC15.8079089033.90
ClusterBeans
Palayam(Ker)5.00NC190.0020001800-25.93
Palakole(Ker)2.00NC20.0030004200-18.92
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00400209.0040003500NC
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.7016.6726.505900440020.41
Cowpea(Veg)
Palayam(Ker)20.00100930.007002000-50.00
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC930.002500200078.57
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00166.67326.0015001000-25.00
Payyannur(Ker)7.00-17.65431.6813001300-40.91
Badayoun(UP)5.0066.67180.601180118043.90
Chengannur(Ker)2.5025121.251200850-45.45
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC61.0012001200-40.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC109.7540003000-11.11
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00100142.001000800NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.60NC81.6023002800-45.24
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC76.5012001100-29.41
Khatra(WB)1.30-18.7525.107001500-12.50
Palakole(Ker)1.00-66.6728.0035005000-12.50
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.0032003600NC
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC142.00170080070.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)1.00NC45.005000340019.05
Khatauli(UP)0.905010.70123095575.71
Manathavady(Ker)0.60NC5.6521002200-12.50
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60NC24.2022002000-18.52
Nabha(Pun)0.60-2512.202600140052.94
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-403.2010001550-
Drumstick
Palayam(Ker)10.00100181.002300900015.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00150289.005500650010.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC43.653000320015.38
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC49.002600720030.00
ElephantYam(Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00300150.0018002000-28.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC66.3026002200-7.14
Puramattom(Ker)1.30-357.8044003600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC28.5520002000-33.33
FieldPea
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00NC339.004000450014.29
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.76188.5249.951700300030.77
Ajnala(Pun)0.806.675.201300150044.44
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC720.0012001600-78.18
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC720.0026001600-52.73
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC720.0050001600-9.09
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.006074.0025003000-28.57
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0040402.0035004500-53.33
Moga(Pun)4.00-13.0414.7022001700-
Palakole(Ker)3.00-6.002800--
Faridabad(Har)2.502515.0027501900-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.20-8.3310.7019001800-32.14
Balrampur(UP)2.20-2.203000-36.36
Badayoun(UP)1.80-6430.8017401630-11.22
Badayoun(UP)1.80NC66.705410557031.63
Kuttoor(Ker)1.70NC76.5068006800-12.82
Gohana(Har)1.6033.338.3030002500NC
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC11.2030003000NC
Anwala(UP)1.50507.802400175041.18
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.21-30.464.8319001800-
Achalda(UP)1.20205.402400250095.92
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC106.0025002200-52.83
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC106.0032002200-39.62
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC106.009800220084.91
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC2.001600130077.78
Nabha(Pun)0.90-18.182.0026002600-25.71
Khatauli(UP)0.80-0.801560--
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-2.603800-18.75
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-402.402800214011.11
Darjeeling(WB)0.60NC22.7033003300-
LeafyVegetable
Ganaur(Har)0.8033.3310.2010001400-
Lemon
Badayoun(UP)1.90-9.52105.5026602650-
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00200283.0018001800NC
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.0022003200-31.25
PeasCod
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2.0010014.0011001700NC
Anwala(UP)2.0066.6729.9090090063.64
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.50NC20.9022502750-11.76
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80NC30.2016501600-
Kalanaur(Pun)0.70NC8.1019001900-
Nabha(Pun)0.60-88.46117.902100290023.53
PeasWet
Nautnava(UP)10.00NC90.0015801580-21.00
Faridabad(Har)7.00NC131.3014001750-20.00
Moga(Pun)6.70-50.74113.407001800-
Balrampur(UP)6.00-14.2942.0017001800-
Rura(UP)1.50-4051.5016002600-
Dharamkot(Pun)0.62-38.6110.531500120050.00
Pumpkin
Palayam(Ker)20.00NC520.00600800-50.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00400170.008001200-46.67
Payyannur(Ker)3.00-25318.8616001600-27.27
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-1.00900-NC
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC56.001200110020.00
Achalda(UP)1.00-75122.8017001350-
Khatauli(UP)1.00NC30.90820460124.66
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.80NC35.9022002400-8.33
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.658.3319.6014001400-6.67
Divai(UP)0.60NC16.2089079028.99
Raddish
Gulavati(UP)9.00NC59.0026026013.04
Rishikesh(Utr)3.7023.3350.2039531036.21
Kiratpur(UP)1.70-1559.60400400NC
Anwala(UP)1.50-4090.2055065030.95
Rura(UP)1.50NC36.001200900-
Balrampur(UP)1.20507.80600700-
Khatauli(UP)1.10-8.3332.6054042054.29
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-44.4418.301100110022.22
Palayam(Ker)1.00NC37.0015001500-16.67
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC41.0080060033.33
Kalanaur(Pun)0.9028.573.50250300-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.60-7.6919.0030003000-25.00
Ajnala(Pun)0.609.096.3560070020.00
SeasonLeaves
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC57.001300130018.18
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0075328.0018001800-10.00
Palayam(Ker)5.00NC190.0014001400-12.50
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC84.5520002000-16.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.40NC71.4018001800-21.74
Palakole(Ker)1.00NC10.0024002400-4.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC53.0017001500-37.04
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.65NC14.0025003000-16.67
Squash(ChappalKadoo)
Darjeeling(WB)0.60-4049.201500170036.36
SweetPumpkin
Khatra(WB)3.805258.108001200NC
Tapioca
Kuttoor(Ker)2.40NC122.5020002000-9.09
Payyannur(Ker)1.005.2645.5820002000-
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC30.0020502050-
Turnip
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00-5029.001100900NC
Yam(Ratalu)
Kalpetta(Ker)4.00NC554.0015001500NC
Published on March 16, 2020
