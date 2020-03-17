Vegetable Prices

as on : 17-03-2020 04:02:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Potato
Ruperdeeha(UP)30.007.14902.00103589047.86
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC130.0024502400-
Kadhle(UP)2.00NC25.0074575081.71
Tomato
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)27.00-35.717322.0060065050.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010034.001080162518.68
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC20.0013001300-
Kadhle(UP)1.00-16.6710.0010501050-
Cabbage
Kadhle(UP)2.0010016.90400410-25.93
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC63.0015351425-2.54
Amaranthus
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00NC83.004000300014.29
BitterGourd
Kadhle(UP)2.1031.255.20700730-
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC18.0046004550-
BottleGourd
Kadhle(UP)2.00NC19.90550610-15.38
Brinjal
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010068.005805905.45
Kadhle(UP)1.905.5614.30500510-
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC13.0026002550-
Carrot
Kadhle(UP)1.80-5.266.7060060520.00
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC7.0028502725-
Lemon
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC56.002850263512.87
Pumpkin
Kadhle(UP)1.80-1.80710--
Tapioca
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC31.0020502050-
Published on March 17, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)