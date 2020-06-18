Vegetable Prices

as on : 18-06-2020 10:43:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291790.001120105016.67
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)19.80-29.03775.8295090058.33
Anwala(UP)16.5017.86625.00850800-
Rudauli(UP)11.403.64365.601180110057.33
Rajasamand(Raj)10.05-33253.86700700-22.22
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-28.57412.001500150050.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)4.50-13.46136.751800180063.64
Chamba(HP)2.34-18.4743.141550150055.00
Bilaspur(HP)1.40-36.36112.20150014007.14
Dhuri(Pun)1.205027.801100100069.23
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.80-203.701600150023.08
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-25113.40108592548.63
Potato
Lakhimpur(UP)150.00-16.6743716.0016901590101.19
Ghatal(WB)45.00-75966.0019301200135.37
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)34.4212.482114.5217501550191.67
Anwala(UP)26.0048.571513.6015001500172.73
Rudauli(UP)13.00NC1147.2016601640155.38
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)4.50NC188.6014001800154.55
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)1.4027.2713.6021002000133.33
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-6.67301.8017651720-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-66.67554.0020002000-23.08
Tomato
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)8.6026.47352.402250180080.00
Ramanagara(Kar)8.00-11.111007.0013001150-53.57
Rudauli(UP)6.00-7.69224.501140106014.00
Lakhimpur(UP)5.50-15.38957.501160990-50.64
Rajasamand(Raj)5.35328127.94600600-70.00
Anwala(UP)4.2031.25142.80550550-63.33
Chamba(HP)2.95-43.81134.2411001500-46.34
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)2.2017549.6014001300-50.00
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00-33.3349.00700500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-83.33677.0015001800-57.14
Talalagir(Guj)0.85-48.4877.95290080020.83
Cabbage
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)7.0562.07208.36450600-40.00
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)5.55-9.02281.18600500-
Chamba(HP)3.07-24.3856.00650700-35.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60646.0020001800-33.33
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00NC20.00400400-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC109.00800900-55.56
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Rudauli(UP)7.40NC155.90930860-
Chamba(HP)3.4060.3818.3114001200-
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)1.68-11.5891.9315001500-
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)1.3018.1864.4218001700-44.62
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC88.0014001400-46.15
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-75488.0020002500-33.33
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60-0.601800--40.00
Alsandikai
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC7.0026002900-3.70
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00NC326.0014002500-53.33
Amphophalus
Kapadvanj(Guj)40.00-49.37283.0013001537-
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50500.0015001800-46.43
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC65.0022002200NC
BitterGourd
Rudauli(UP)8.401.2133.4013501260-
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50561.8030002800-25.00
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.70-0.701900--24.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60NC4.8014001100-
BottleGourd
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-25.531372.0090080020.00
Rudauli(UP)11.708.33275.90950850-
Anwala(UP)2.50-10.7191.30550550-5.17
Chamba(HP)1.07-46.515.181200110050.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-50256.5015001500-25.00
Santoshgarh(HP)0.80NC6.30650650-
Bilaspur(HP)0.75-31.8212.0012001100-
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)0.60-4067.76450450-50.00
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60-33.333.4011001200-8.33
Brinjal
Rudauli(UP)6.809.68317.2011201050-
Lakhimpur(UP)4.50-10283.10110010200.92
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)4.408.64296.9220001750-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC206.0014001300-46.15
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)1.5015.3871.80700900-39.13
Talalagir(Guj)1.13-4.2458.811000900-9.09
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00-5029.00500400-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-66.67435.0020002000-33.33
Anwala(UP)0.905091.60650650-13.33
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60NC18.6012002000-
Capsicum
Santoshgarh(HP)0.561.825.2115001450-
Carrot
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00-5033.001000800-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC64.0024002200-60.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-75612.8030002500-40.00
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)0.80-11.1172.891100750-
Cauliflower
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)5.1336.8273.7017501700191.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC51.0020001800-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-66.67405.0024003000-36.84
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)0.9050169.8120003000-
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.70-3017.0020001400NC
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-5051.541800210050.00
Colacasia
Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)315.00-21.252415.00915-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-66.67290.0034003500-32.00
Cowpea(Veg)
Rudauli(UP)11.800.85156.00860820-14.00
Chamba(HP)5.4614.4778.5580080060.00
Ramanagara(Kar)4.00NC333.00700800-63.16
Anwala(UP)2.005.2677.6065065018.18
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)1.8796.84125.7617502000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC432.0022002000-21.43
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC37.00850680-
Bilaspur(HP)0.9012.56.6012001200-
Santoshgarh(HP)0.84126.8911001000-
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.70NC1.4013001000-13.33
Drumstick
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC40.004800380060.00
ElephantYam(Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00100213.0020002000-20.00
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Rudauli(UP)7.80-9.357.0020101960-
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)4.26-11.2544.2955005500-
Lakhimpur(UP)4.20-4058.7019701850-
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)2.25-38.3625.1025002250-
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60115.0055002500NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50555.0055005500-56.00
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)1.90-42.4226.409001700-
Rudauli(UP)1.80NC55.9048604820-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00NC2.0018001000-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC17.0030002800-31.82
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC89.0046005600-60.00
Anwala(UP)0.70-3017.90750750-16.67
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60NC3.8018003800-43.75
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60NC3.80120003800275.00
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC88.0018001800-50.00
Lemon
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)2.5056.2587.0115001500-
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-50376.8015002000-50.00
PeasWet
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)2.00NC93.9060003500100.00
PointedGourd(Parval)
Rudauli(UP)4.8014.2954.1017001700-
Pumpkin
Lakhimpur(UP)38.00-241095.60710600-8.97
Rudauli(UP)17.00NC558.00650620-27.78
Anwala(UP)2.50-44.4454.10550550-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC241.0014001500-22.22
Raddish
Rudauli(UP)65.00-4.41883.10960890-
Anwala(UP)1.2020129.1065065018.18
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC87.0012001400-45.45
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC91.0026002800-13.33
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC43.001035650-
Seemebadnekai
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC52.002000240042.86
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-66.674.0016001800-
SweetPumpkin
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC54.00400500-55.56
Thondekai
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC43.0014001400-
Published on June 18, 2020
