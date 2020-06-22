Vegetable Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)30.1552.27805.9790095050.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.00180426.001500150050.00
Rudauli(UP)10.50-7.89376.101260118068.00
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)9.00-94739.0016001600-
Rajasamand(Raj)8.00-20.4261.86700700-22.22
Kathua(JK)3.10-8.82112.601300120018.18
Ganaur(Har)2.502541.801400100016.67
Chamba(HP)2.00-14.5345.141650155065.00
Bilaspur(HP)1.507.14113.70150015007.14
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC7.5018001800NC
Sambhal(UP)1.00-37.5107.2080090033.33
Ujhani(UP)1.002541.901050110034.62
Potato
Sambhal(UP)40.00604080.0090085080.00
Ujhani(UP)40.003004524.0015601525108.00
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)38.0210.462190.5617001750183.33
Rudauli(UP)12.00-7.691171.2016851660159.23
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00500566.0025002000NC
Kathua(JK)2.80NC201.6018001900227.27
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC89.201800140080.00
Jagnair(UP)1.2010075.601340130041.05
Jarar(UP)1.20-20163.401150115091.67
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC10.003800380035.71
Tomato
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)90.00-28550.0013001200-
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)14.2065.12366.6031502250152.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00900687.0020001500-42.86
Rudauli(UP)5.30-11.67229.801260114026.00
Ramanagara(Kar)5.00-37.51012.0023001300-29.23
Chamba(HP)4.1340138.3711001100-46.34
Kathua(JK)3.406.25112.5014001100-20.00
Ganaur(Har)1.802037.1010001000-50.00
Sambhal(UP)1.20-45.45128.50600600NC
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC18.503200180077.78
Talalagir(Guj)0.9511.7678.9029002900-42.00
Rajasamand(Raj)0.83-84.49128.77600600-68.42
Jarar(UP)0.8014.2963.20910630-12.50
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00400656.0018002000-35.71
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)8.00-38.4654.0010002000-
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)6.30-10.64214.66600450-20.00
Chamba(HP)2.30-25.0858.30650650-35.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC110.00600800-68.42
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC9.502600280013.04
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Rudauli(UP)7.20-2.7163.10950930-
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00500494.0018002000-40.00
Chamba(HP)2.38-3020.6911001400-
Kathua(JK)1.502530.8014001600-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC89.0014001400-51.72
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC25.2528003200-26.32
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00150331.0025001400-16.67
Amphophalus
Jagnair(UP)4.00-46.67404.0013301320-20.83
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00300508.0015001500-46.43
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC66.00240022009.09
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC9.0038003800111.11
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00250568.8025003000-37.50
Rudauli(UP)7.00-16.67140.4012901350-
Kathua(JK)1.209.0914.6014501650-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC25.7546004800-13.21
BottleGourd
Rudauli(UP)11.00-5.98286.90900950-
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00200259.5015001500-16.67
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)1.9522569.71600450-33.33
Ujhani(UP)1.80-2850.40720650-10.00
Sambhal(UP)1.4040123.2055060014.58
Bilaspur(HP)0.60-2012.6011001200-
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00600442.0018002000-35.71
Rudauli(UP)6.20-8.82323.4011801120-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)5.0015029.0020003000-
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)1.802073.60550700-52.17
Talalagir(Guj)1.13NC59.941600100077.78
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-50207.0010001400-54.55
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC23.2526003800-21.21
Sambhal(UP)1.00-33.3399.30500500NC
Kathua(JK)0.90NC22.8012501550-7.41
Capsicum
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)4.00-6038.0020002000-
Chamba(HP)1.13-16.38.451550170019.23
Kathua(JK)1.1022.2228.8016501750-49.23
Carrot
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)9.005035.0015001700-
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00700620.8028003000-44.00
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC9.504600480064.29
Cauliflower
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)10.00-33.3366.0020002000-
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)5.384.87279.0818001750200.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00400410.0028002400-20.00
Sambhal(UP)1.80-10106.70600510-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC52.0020002000-
Kathua(JK)0.90NC54.501550165055.00
ClusterBeans
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC9.503800720035.71
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00300294.0035003400-30.00
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC23.755800520020.83
Ujhani(UP)0.60-1.201500--
Cowpea(Veg)
Rudauli(UP)10.00-15.25166.00810860-19.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00500438.0018002200-35.71
Ramanagara(Kar)4.00NC337.00600700-68.42
Chamba(HP)2.31-57.6980.8680080060.00
Kathua(JK)2.1023.5347.10700600-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC17.2538004600-34.48
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC18.0018002600-18.18
Ujhani(UP)0.70-7249.3066046032.00
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00400407.00600053009.09
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC11.2546003800-4.17
FieldPea
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.3314.0055004500-
Rudauli(UP)1.40-1.404950--
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00-1.009800--
GramRaw(Chholia)
Rudauli(UP)7.80-7.1416.2021201900-
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.004012.0030003500-14.29
Anand(Veg,Yard,Anand)(Guj)3.60-3.602250--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC4.0044003000-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00-1.005800--
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC89.0020001800-44.44
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00400381.8018001500-40.00
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC19.252800180027.27
PointedGourd(Parval)
Rudauli(UP)5.004.1759.1017001700-
Pumpkin
Rudauli(UP)14.00-17.65572.00650650-27.78
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00400246.0015001400-16.67
Ujhani(UP)2.50-16.6781.30750750-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC17.0018001800NC
Raddish
Rudauli(UP)68.004.62951.10920960-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)8.00-66.6773.0010001200-
Kathua(JK)1.805.8855.506006509.09
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC88.0010001200-54.55
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC92.0026002600-13.33
Ujhani(UP)1.00-5027.20700600-
Seemebadnekai
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.003008.0015001600-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00-1.002600--
SweetPumpkin
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC55.00500400-44.44
Tapioca
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC19.5022001800-21.43
Thondekai
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC44.0014001400-
Published on June 22, 2020
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
