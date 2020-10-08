Vegetable Prices

as on : 08-10-2020 03:50:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)39.00766.67254.602500250025.00
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC200.004250430026.87
Cherthalai(Ker)8.0014.2954.004100385024.24
Mawana(UP)5.00150144.0033103540289.41
Kathua(JK)4.40-6.38354.0036003500227.27
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)3.0020066.0020001950-20.00
Belacoba(WB)3.005051.253900390050.00
Moynaguri(WB)3.00-2587.503900390036.84
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)3.00NC181.003900390047.17
Nautnava(UP)2.5025211.8031003150-22.50
Khair(UP)2.00-20180.5027002700-30.77
Baraut(UP)2.0010013.2024002800-
Shadabad(UP)1.80NC225.6026002580-10.34
Pattambi(Ker)1.50-3.007500--
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.502583.0034503450126.97
Vilaspur(UP)0.80NC63.2025002500-
Potato
Shadabad(UP)150.00-0.6627045.0024802450350.91
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)35.00821.05312.7418001800300.00
Khair(UP)28.0086.6710160.0022502400200.00
Moynaguri(WB)8.00NC338.0029003000176.19
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)8.0033.33746.0029003000213.51
Vilaspur(UP)6.0020678.2023952395292.62
Belacoba(WB)6.0020189.6029003000176.19
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC186.004050405092.86
Baraut(UP)5.00NC114.0020002000150.00
Nautnava(UP)4.50125916.0031503100250.00
Kathua(JK)4.30-10.42598.0031502800472.73
Balurghat(WB)3.50-7.003300--
Mawana(UP)2.50-37.5429.8024202370303.33
Chamba(HP)1.5050211.6035002500775.00
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.0011.11171.8025001500-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-50214.8019502450219.67
Tomato
Mawana(UP)4.006074.501950201074.11
Kathua(JK)3.80-11.63317.703450425097.14
Balurghat(WB)2.10549.4075008400257.14
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)2.0010066.0017502000-27.08
Khair(UP)2.0033.33130.20265028001.92
Shadabad(UP)1.60-5.88166.9029003000106.41
Chamba(HP)1.382.22128.334000400060.00
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.20-42.8624.6026502400-
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC17.0043004300152.94
Baraut(UP)1.00NC8.9021002100-
Cherthalai(Ker)0.8033.335.104800545023.08
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)0.8033.3349.5043004300177.42
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.70-22.2214.6031503500-1.56
Cabbage
Kathua(JK)2.907.41141.0025001800316.67
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)2.0010079.001900100090.00
Shadabad(UP)1.40-12.5118.9015801580-
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Kathua(JK)2.508.7139.2022502000-
Khair(UP)1.50-16.6785.901500150011.11
Chamba(HP)1.4846.5348.232000250033.33
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC19.003800320052.00
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-14.297.904350525055.36
Ashgourd
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC5.2015001300-28.57
Beetroot
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC8.0041004550NC
BitterGourd
Kathua(JK)2.708128.9015001450-
Balurghat(WB)1.30-3530.306500360096.97
Moynaguri(WB)1.308.3323.305000500088.68
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC18.005650565037.80
Shadabad(UP)1.00NC87.9015701560-
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)0.60NC49.505000500092.31
BottleGourd
Khair(UP)2.5066.67123.3011501350-4.17
Shadabad(UP)1.90NC158.801150110021.05
Mawana(UP)1.20NC43.80915840-
Baraut(UP)0.8033.334.8012001100-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)0.60NC17.6019501150219.67
Brinjal
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)4.00566.6711.60900900-
Kathua(JK)2.9026.09131.0012501250-7.41
Khair(UP)2.00NC97.10900900-40.00
Shadabad(UP)2.0011.11117.9012101210-9.02
Balurghat(WB)1.50-2527.4064003100137.04
Chamba(HP)1.44171.720.821750150020.69
Moynaguri(WB)1.2033.3322.704000400053.85
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC10.0020502050-34.92
Baraut(UP)0.70NC4.0012001200-
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)0.60NC68.104000400050.94
Cauliflower
Kathua(JK)3.2039.13152.7037504500275.00
Khair(UP)1.8080117.903100310024.00
Shadabad(UP)1.20-7.69109.3031003100-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.0042.8617.1039504150223.77
Colacasia
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)60.00-29.412406.00131485.71
Cowpea(Veg)
Kathua(JK)2.3053.33139.9017501300-
Khair(UP)1.202096.7014501500-19.44
Shadabad(UP)0.90-10107.4015501530-
Moynaguri(WB)0.90NC21.804000400070.21
Chamba(HP)0.77-46.5392.6425003000316.67
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)0.70NC42.6040004000-
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC18.25980010800-41.67
Shadabad(UP)0.70NC8.8047804750-
GreenAvare(W)
Belacoba(WB)4.00NC67.0090009000157.14
Moynaguri(WB)4.00-20100.5090009000233.33
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)4.00-20190.0090009000233.33
Balurghat(WB)1.50-42.3160.00760089002.70
Kathua(JK)1.209.0947.0027502750-15.38
Shadabad(UP)1.20NC118.60310031006.71
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC15.5068006800NC
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)1.00NC9.002950225059.46
Khair(UP)0.80NC55.503700315015.63
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-256.4043503450-14.71
IndianBeans(Seam)
Kathua(JK)1.205076.704750525075.93
KnoolKhol
Kathua(JK)2.801284.4030002250252.94
Lemon
Kathua(JK)1.3044.4471.8052504750110.00
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC63.0029503950-
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Kathua(JK)2.30NC97.2022501350-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC22.0038003800NC
PeasWet
Kathua(JK)0.9028.5720.2082503250511.11
PointedGourd(Parval)
Belacoba(WB)0.60NC10.403500400052.17
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)0.60NC33.803500350045.83
Pumpkin
Shadabad(UP)4.8020294.701050110015.38
Kathua(JK)3.20NC151.00900900-18.18
Khair(UP)1.50NC104.501000108011.11
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC20.2522002200-21.43
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC7.20800900-61.90
Raddish
Khair(UP)1.808046.901250130056.25
Shadabad(UP)1.805072.9015301520-
Kathua(JK)1.60-30.43128.6023501650327.27
Balurghat(WB)1.4027.2717.1036003900-5.26
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00-2.002800--
Shadabad(UP)1.00-33.3379.7013501300-
Baraut(UP)0.7016.673.80800900-
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-1.203300--
Spinach
Shadabad(UP)2.0017.65131.7011001120-
SweetPumpkin
Balurghat(WB)2.30-11.5433.7015002000-21.05
Moynaguri(WB)0.9012.522.701900190026.67
Jalpaiguri Sadar(WB)0.8033.3335.101900190033.33
Tapioca
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC24.0022002200-21.43
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC29.0020502050NC

Published on October 08, 2020
