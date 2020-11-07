Vegetable Prices

as on : 07-11-2020 09:33:03 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Ramanagara(Kar)5.0025602.8050007000-
Potato
Palampur(HP)3.0020251.804000370014.29
Chamba(HP)1.25-28.57227.6040004000370.59
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC174.0040004400-
Tomato
Ramanagara(Kar)11.00-15.381420.0012001000-36.84
Chamba(HP)1.4538.1154.2345005000181.25
Cabbage
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100161.0022503400104.55
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Palampur(HP)1.4027.2783.403500340040.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC148.0016002400-51.52
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC124.003600380028.57
BitterGourd
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC94.0020002000-35.48
Brinjal
Ramanagara(Kar)3.0050337.0012002000-50.00
Chamba(HP)1.0394.3440.1017501750105.88
Capsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC81.0028003600-
Carrot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC107.0036002000-28.00
Cauliflower
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC146.0022002200-
Chamba(HP)0.8920.2741.652000250081.82
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC89.0036002800-12.20
Colacasia
Ramanagara(Kar)5.002517.00600800-60.00
Palampur(HP)0.80-684.1025001200-
Chamba(HP)0.78-87.969.122500700-
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC147.0022002200-37.14
GreenAvare(W)
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100163.0026002800-27.78
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC140.0018001800-57.14
Raddish
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC139.0010001600-44.44
Chamba(HP)0.9838.0325.9119001250216.67
Spinach
Chamba(HP)0.5913.467.8517502000-
SweetPumpkin
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC126.009001000NC
Turnip
Palampur(HP)0.70-12.54.602000210042.86

Published on November 07, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
