Vegetable Prices

as on : 18-11-2020 01:21:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Ramanagara(Kar)5.0025650.8055005500-
Rudauli(UP)2.5025771.003590359032.96
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)1.00NC84.003400380013.33
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)1.00NC31.004500400045.16
Morinda(Pun)0.83-18.6348.6143504750-
Potato
Rudauli(UP)2.90-14.711939.6030803010224.21
Morinda(Pun)2.1530.3133.2027002825-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC184.0044004000-
Tomato
Vairengte(Mah)6.00NC435.00160017506.67
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)2.0010096.001600165033.33
Morinda(Pun)1.39-3.4736.8235003500-
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)1.00NC49.00300030009.09
Rudauli(UP)1.00-33.33404.2027102825-4.91
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-259.3015501800-62.20
Cabbage
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100179.0021001200133.33
Vairengte(Mah)2.00100103.002900385045.00
Rudauli(UP)1.407.69111.801390132518.80
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100160.0012001200-66.67
Songadh(Badarpada)(Guj)1.10-8.338.503350310218.08
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC51.0042505000112.50
Cherthalai(Ker)0.7016.6717.3016502100-53.52
Ashgourd
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-14.2918.0015501500-27.91
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC134.0030003000-28.57
Cherthalai(Ker)0.7016.6718.404550310028.17
BitterGourd
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC104.0014001800-58.82
Cherthalai(Ker)0.7016.678.4041003850NC
BottleGourd
Rudauli(UP)1.20NC478.5012001210-21.05
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC40.001750175040.00
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60NC5.503100260031.91
Brinjal
Ramanagara(Kar)3.0050359.0012001000-66.67
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC59.0042504750-22.73
Rudauli(UP)1.00NC332.5010801030-4.42
Cherthalai(Ker)0.70NC8.7036503450-10.98
Capsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC91.0028003000-
Carrot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC117.0038004000-35.59
Cauliflower
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)2.0010076.001400175016.67
Vairengte(Mah)2.0010074.0027502000-8.33
Rudauli(UP)1.50-11.7699.3011901210-7.75
Morinda(Pun)1.1519.7919.551100250083.33
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-50158.0024002000-
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)1.00NC29.0017501900-12.50
ChillyCapsicum
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)110.00-26.67645.0049-
Ramanagara(Kar)5.00-10.00700--
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)2.00100133.0010501500-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-2.001250--
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-1.201550--
Morinda(Pun)0.60-1.202500--
FieldPea
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00-4.002200--51.11
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-2.002500--
Rudauli(UP)1.00-28.573.4033904950-
Morinda(Pun)0.65-1.303500--
GreenAvare(W)
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100179.004400280057.14
Rudauli(UP)2.00-9.09396.103600363075.61
Cherthalai(Ker)0.70NC12.0041003650-21.15
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC150.0020002000-48.72
Mint(Pudina)
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)25.00-37.5290.0035-62.50
Pumpkin
Rudauli(UP)2.80NC810.1013901330-20.57
Cherthalai(Ker)0.60-2513.0010001000-52.38
Raddish
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)20.00-37.51393.00106-33.33
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100157.0013001400-58.06
Rudauli(UP)1.7070136.80800950-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC149.0012001000-53.85
Morinda(Pun)0.90-12.628.7010001250-
Spinach
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)310.001482496.0045-33.33
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)105.00162.55399.0055-44.44
SweetPumpkin
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC136.00900900-35.71

Published on November 18, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
