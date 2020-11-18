Vegetable Prices

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Onion
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|5.00
|25
|650.80
|5500
|5500
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.50
|25
|771.00
|3590
|3590
|32.96
|Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|84.00
|3400
|3800
|13.33
|Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|31.00
|4500
|4000
|45.16
|Morinda(Pun)
|0.83
|-18.63
|48.61
|4350
|4750
|-
|Potato
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.90
|-14.71
|1939.60
|3080
|3010
|224.21
|Morinda(Pun)
|2.15
|30.3
|133.20
|2700
|2825
|-
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|184.00
|4400
|4000
|-
|Tomato
|Vairengte(Mah)
|6.00
|NC
|435.00
|1600
|1750
|6.67
|Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)
|2.00
|100
|96.00
|1600
|1650
|33.33
|Morinda(Pun)
|1.39
|-3.47
|36.82
|3500
|3500
|-
|Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|49.00
|3000
|3000
|9.09
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|404.20
|2710
|2825
|-4.91
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.60
|-25
|9.30
|1550
|1800
|-62.20
|Cabbage
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|2.00
|100
|179.00
|2100
|1200
|133.33
|Vairengte(Mah)
|2.00
|100
|103.00
|2900
|3850
|45.00
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.40
|7.69
|111.80
|1390
|1325
|18.80
|Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|2.00
|100
|160.00
|1200
|1200
|-66.67
|Songadh(Badarpada)(Guj)
|1.10
|-8.33
|8.50
|3350
|3102
|18.08
|Vairengte(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|51.00
|4250
|5000
|112.50
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.70
|16.67
|17.30
|1650
|2100
|-53.52
|Ashgourd
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.60
|-14.29
|18.00
|1550
|1500
|-27.91
|Beetroot
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|134.00
|3000
|3000
|-28.57
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.70
|16.67
|18.40
|4550
|3100
|28.17
|BitterGourd
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|104.00
|1400
|1800
|-58.82
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.70
|16.67
|8.40
|4100
|3850
|NC
|BottleGourd
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.20
|NC
|478.50
|1200
|1210
|-21.05
|Vairengte(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|40.00
|1750
|1750
|40.00
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.60
|NC
|5.50
|3100
|2600
|31.91
|Brinjal
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|3.00
|50
|359.00
|1200
|1000
|-66.67
|Vairengte(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|59.00
|4250
|4750
|-22.73
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|332.50
|1080
|1030
|-4.42
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.70
|NC
|8.70
|3650
|3450
|-10.98
|Capsicum
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|91.00
|2800
|3000
|-
|Carrot
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|117.00
|3800
|4000
|-35.59
|Cauliflower
|Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)
|2.00
|100
|76.00
|1400
|1750
|16.67
|Vairengte(Mah)
|2.00
|100
|74.00
|2750
|2000
|-8.33
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.50
|-11.76
|99.30
|1190
|1210
|-7.75
|Morinda(Pun)
|1.15
|19.79
|19.55
|1100
|2500
|83.33
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|-50
|158.00
|2400
|2000
|-
|Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|29.00
|1750
|1900
|-12.50
|ChillyCapsicum
|Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)
|110.00
|-26.67
|645.00
|4
|9
|-
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|5.00
|-
|10.00
|700
|-
|-
|Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)
|2.00
|100
|133.00
|1050
|1500
|-
|Vairengte(Mah)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|1250
|-
|-
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.60
|-
|1.20
|1550
|-
|-
|Morinda(Pun)
|0.60
|-
|1.20
|2500
|-
|-
|FieldPea
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|2.00
|-
|4.00
|2200
|-
|-51.11
|Vairengte(Mah)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|2500
|-
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.00
|-28.57
|3.40
|3390
|4950
|-
|Morinda(Pun)
|0.65
|-
|1.30
|3500
|-
|-
|GreenAvare(W)
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|2.00
|100
|179.00
|4400
|2800
|57.14
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.00
|-9.09
|396.10
|3600
|3630
|75.61
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.70
|NC
|12.00
|4100
|3650
|-21.15
|KnoolKhol
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|150.00
|2000
|2000
|-48.72
|Mint(Pudina)
|Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)
|25.00
|-37.5
|290.00
|3
|5
|-62.50
|Pumpkin
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.80
|NC
|810.10
|1390
|1330
|-20.57
|Cherthalai(Ker)
|0.60
|-25
|13.00
|1000
|1000
|-52.38
|Raddish
|Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)
|20.00
|-37.5
|1393.00
|10
|6
|-33.33
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|2.00
|100
|157.00
|1300
|1400
|-58.06
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.70
|70
|136.80
|800
|950
|-
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|149.00
|1200
|1000
|-53.85
|Morinda(Pun)
|0.90
|-12.62
|8.70
|1000
|1250
|-
|Spinach
|Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)
|310.00
|148
|2496.00
|4
|5
|-33.33
|Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)
|105.00
|162.5
|5399.00
|5
|5
|-44.44
|SweetPumpkin
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|136.00
|900
|900
|-35.71
