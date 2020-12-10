Vegetable Prices

as on : 10-12-2020 01:16:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Surat(Guj)158.50-0.6318375.2021252175-43.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.0020934.0040004000-27.27
Bangalore(Pun)10.8050250.7032193318-45.44
Ramanagara(Kar)4.00-33.33788.8036003000-
Kayamkulam(Ker)3.00-40347.0044004500-35.29
Baraut(UP)3.0040020.4025002800-
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)2.50-16.6721.0060006000-
Hindol(Ori)2.00-2028.0035003500-
Jafarganj(UP)2.00100141.1031003100-13.89
Shadabad(UP)1.905.56306.40345037502.99
Palampur(HP)1.80-18.18149.6040004200-33.33
Jayas(UP)1.50-16.67286.4030003000-24.43
Nautnava(UP)1.507.14272.8035503550-37.17
Choubepur(UP)1.50-6.25101.003200347068.42
Pehowa(Har)1.20-62.546.1035003500218.18
Harippad(Ker)0.9830.67132.4630005000-62.50
Potato
Shadabad(UP)175.00NC35411.0018001900100.00
Bangalore(Pun)67.8010.971016.401819147465.36
Choubepur(UP)64.00-21.478966.4023752500150.00
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)24.50-49.002400--
Jafarganj(UP)15.0066.672532.0024502200113.04
Mihipurwa(UP)12.00-47.83144.0019502075-
Baraut(UP)8.0060130.0018002000140.00
Shahaswan(UP)8.0060664.6015501400106.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00133.331146.002800280040.00
Sardhana(UP)6.00-4078.0013501450107.69
Hindol(Ori)3.50-22.2251.0030003000-
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)2.80-2023.6040004000-
Palampur(HP)2.00-20277.202200230069.23
Jayas(UP)2.00-23.081191.6021002000141.38
Nautnava(UP)1.50-25976.2037503650341.18
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC162.002800250086.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC210.0040003800-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00-50274.004200430035.48
Khekda(UP)1.0066.6730.0018002100100.00
Bagpat(UP)1.0066.678.0018003000125.00
Harippad(Ker)0.8513.33179.704000500060.00
Sangriya(Raj)0.7016.67273.2031003900-
Tomato
Surat(Guj)230.00-5.1519920.0025002400156.41
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)137.0017424104.00900900NC
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)50.00-100.004500--
Gundlupet(Kar)27.00-28.953842.001200900-
Ramanagara(Kar)10.00NC1796.0016001500-5.88
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.671014.002000200011.11
Baraut(UP)4.00263.6423.1024002400-
Bangalore(Pun)3.40NC105.503366318568.30
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)3.00NC21.0040005000-
Shadabad(UP)2.304.55265.102150230048.28
Hindol(Ori)2.00NC21.0038003800-
Sardhana(UP)2.00-33.3312.00160014006.67
Choubepur(UP)1.20-7.6981.402150220017.81
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC101.0025002400-3.85
Harippad(Ker)0.65NC18.0030002500-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC65.402200210051.72
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00100911.0018001800-10.00
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)3.005019.0040005000-
Shadabad(UP)2.70NC218.3010001150-16.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC213.00900900-59.09
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC83.0025002600-30.56
Bangalore(Pun)0.905012.0010001200-33.33
Harippad(Ker)0.55-26.6793.0220003000-20.00
Bhindi(Ladies Finger)
Surat(Guj)78.0047745.5020001875-1.23
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0075687.0018002000-28.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC186.0018001800-18.18
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC82.0016001700-5.88
Harippad(Ker)0.7515.3810.7620002000-
Hindol(Ori)0.60-14.299.2038003900-
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00200496.0025002500-16.67
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC81.004700430017.50
Harippad(Ker)0.55-1.792.2240003000-
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0040712.0018001500-10.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00-5090.0010001100-23.08
Harippad(Ker)0.55-26.6794.3215002000NC
Beetroot
Gundlupet(Kar)4.00NC261.00700700-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC162.0022002000-52.17
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC81.0025002600-16.67
Harippad(Ker)0.8530.7724.7030003000-14.29
Bitter gourd
Surat(Guj)8.506.251180.0015001450-25.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100753.8028002800-6.67
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)3.50-7.004100--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC130.0018002000-18.18
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC80.0052005300-23.53
Harippad(Ker)0.8513.3332.7030004000-
Bottle gourd
Surat(Guj)43.504.822973.0012501450-26.47
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00150389.5015001800-16.67
Shadabad(UP)0.90-25241.20890880-25.83
Harippad(Ker)0.55-15.3887.3010001000-33.33
Brinjal
Surat(Guj)80.006.676385.0016251800-47.58
Gundlupet(Kar)8.0060443.0010001150-
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0075634.0020002000-28.57
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)5.40-10.803200--
Ramanagara(Kar)3.0050443.0012001600-55.56
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)2.502520.0040004000-
Hindol(Ori)2.50-28.5733.0022002500-
Shadabad(UP)2.40-20256.30640680-20.00
Mihipurwa(UP)2.00-66.6738.0055050057.14
Choubepur(UP)1.30-13.33100.5011501050-13.21
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC79.0022002500-26.67
Baraut(UP)0.60-62.510.60600600-
Capsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC117.0024002400-
Shadabad(UP)1.0011.1127.302500258078.57
Harippad(Ker)0.65-13.3321.2850005000-
Bangalore(Pun)0.60NC3.0032003711-47.05
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0060858.805000500042.86
Bangalore(Pun)5.7016.3385.8010501100-41.67
Baraut(UP)4.00-5024.60500500-23.08
Shadabad(UP)1.805.8844.7010401050-13.33
Khekda(UP)1.507.1425.801000100066.67
Bagpat(UP)1.50-3.001000-150.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC143.0046004400-11.54
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC79.00600064007.14
Harippad(Ker)0.857.5924.8040005000-
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)0.80NC3.2080008000-
Cauliflower
Bangalore(Pun)7.20-22.58185.80350500-68.18
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00100576.0028002800-6.67
Shadabad(UP)4.005.26277.30600670-40.00
Baraut(UP)3.00-7029.00700500-
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)2.50NC17.0050005000-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100188.0024002000-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC79.0035003500-18.60
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)1.00NC35.00700500-65.00
Harippad(Ker)0.65NC28.4230004000-
Chapparad Avare
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00NC117.0015001200-
Chilly Capsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC121.0025003000-19.35
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0066.67445.0035003500-36.36
Harippad(Ker)0.6518.1830.5430002500-33.33
Coriander(Leaves)
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)260.0062.53600.0053-
Cowpea(Veg)
Surat(Guj)15.00251576.502000200070.21
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC192.002000200081.82
Cucumbar(Kheera)
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0010070.0018001800-
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)3.60-7.202800--
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00NC68.0024002000-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00-5012.0010001200-
Bangalore(Pun)0.90503.0025412805-
Harippad(Ker)0.75NC7.9015001000-
Hindol(Ori)0.70-12.510.4028002500-
Shadabad(UP)0.60-256.8016201600-
Drumstick
Surat(Guj)8.006.67871.5042504500NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC85.0045004500-82.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC77.0045008600-76.32
Harippad(Ker)0.7515.3817.1030005000-
Elephant Yam (Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0066.67321.002500250025.00
Surat(Guj)2.0033.33306.509001150-37.93
Field Pea
Bangalore(Pun)221.10-9.012124.80240022004.35
Shadabad(UP)0.8014.2934.7034503600-
Jafarganj(UP)0.8033.3310.8036003500-34.55
French Beans (Frasbean)
Surat(Guj)7.5036.363288.003125375056.25
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC150.0028002700-6.67
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)0.80-1.604000--
Green Avare (W)
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC94.0027003200-12.90
Green Chilli
Surat(Guj)55.005.77710.0031252875-
Gundlupet(Kar)6.0020090.0018001350-
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.005078.0045004000-
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)6.00-12.005800--
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC32.0030003000-
Shadabad(UP)1.80-1025.8021802250-
Bangalore(Pun)1.4027.2713.0034853300-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC8.0035003600-
Jafarganj(UP)1.00259.6029002800-
Harippad(Ker)0.65-1.303000--
Ginger(Green)
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.007578.0060005500-
Mihipurwa(UP)7.004036.0018501900-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC32.0022002200-
Bangalore(Pun)1.80-5.2618.4034853500-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00-5012.0035003600-
Shadabad(UP)1.00NC10.2026002800-
Harippad(Ker)0.65NC6.5030004000-
Choubepur(UP)0.60-14.2911.2040004000-
Knool Khol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC176.0018002000-40.00
Leafy Vegetable
Ganaur(Har)0.60-2513.601000800-
Lemon
Surat(Guj)70.007.697566.0012001200-4.00
Harippad(Ker)0.8513.3326.103500300040.00
Little gourd (Kundru)
Surat(Guj)14.5020.831167.0015501450-44.14
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0066.67537.8020002000-20.00
Mint(Pudina)
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)25.00-16.67400.0033-62.50
Papaya (Raw)
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)1.60-3.203200--
Peas Wet
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)5.0040073.9035001200016.67
Palampur(HP)1.505047.7030003200-9.09
Pegeon Pea (Arhar Fali)
Surat(Guj)17.0017.24762.0035003750NC
Pumpkin
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00150381.0015001800NC
Shadabad(UP)2.00-20468.10900900-10.00
Hindol(Ori)1.20NC16.4016001700-
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC85.0010001200-37.50
Raddish
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)70.00-46.152765.00810-20.00
Mihipurwa(UP)6.00-2548.00475500115.91
Baraut(UP)5.00-28.5727.80350400-
Shadabad(UP)2.60-3.7207.30560560-37.78
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC175.0012001600-42.86
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60NC5.6010001000NC
Ridge gourd(Tori)
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010020.0020001800-
Snake gourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00133.33301.0018002000-10.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)1.00NC47.0015002600-60.53
Harippad(Ker)0.7515.386.9230002000-
Spinach
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)40.00-33.337587.0059-50.00
Shadabad(UP)3.303.12270.30700740-12.50
Jafarganj(UP)0.80-1.60850--
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60NC9.5014002000-44.00
Surat Beans (Papadi)
Surat(Guj)9.005.88496.5040004500-23.81
Sweet Pumpkin
Baruipur(Canning)(WB)9.50-19.002300--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC162.00700800-30.00
Tapioca
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0042.86172.0015001200-
Harippad(Ker)0.8513.33108.3620002000-20.00
Thogrikai
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC106.0019001800-9.52
Turnip
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)1.0066.672.6014002000-
Palampur(HP)0.60-4011.4012001200-7.69

Published on December 10, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
