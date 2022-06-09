Vinod Patkotwar takes over as Chairman of RCPSDC

Vinod Patkotwar, Managing Partner at Crown Rubber Products, Pune has taken over as the Chairman of Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC).

He was elected at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Council. He will be responsible for overseeing the operations of RCPSDC and work closely with its governing council on strategic issues related to the growth of the Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical sectors in India.

A veteran in the rubber industry, Patkotwar has held leadership positions in various industry forums. He has served as Chairman of the All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) Western Region. As a Managing Committee member of AIRIA, he has been spearheading several flagship events of the industry aimed at increasing its competitiveness and profile. He pioneered a national expo under the banner RDME (Rubber Dies and Mould Exhibition) with great success.

“The rubber industry has witnessed a growth in stature during the last decade and the role of RCPSDC in setting up a robust pan India skilling infrastructure cannot be underestimated. Some of the skill training projects, especially Saamarth and Utthaan, launched by RCPSDC have been well acclaimed. We invite the industry across the three verticals, especially MSMEs to come forward and make the most of the opportunities unfolded by RCPSDC”, said Patkotwar, Chairman, RCPSDC.

As one of the foremost sector skill councils in the country, RCPSDC has been involved in the skill training of nearly three lakh people, especially in the domains of rubber manufacturing, rubber plantations and tyre services. Currently, RCPSDC is working actively to meet the newly received mandate of upskilling chemical and petrochemical sectors in the country, a release said.