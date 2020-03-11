Agri Business

Virus fear: Jackfruit’s market share jacks up as poultry takes a hit

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

As the coronavirus outbreak impacts the sale of poultry, jackfruit (“kathal”) is emerging as a preferred alternative according to media reports.

Jackfruit is now selling at ₹120 per kilogram, more expensive than the standard price of ₹80 for chicken. The prices of jackfruit have witnessed an increase of more than 120 per cent over the normal ₹50 per kg.

Rumours regarding the role of poultry in spreading coronavirus have hit the sector hard with Indian poultry sales declining by over 50, according to a Reuters published in February.

This was due to a false rumour that the coronavirus can be contracted through chickens being circulated on social media, the report said.

The Indian poultry sector is headed for a crisis as consumption of chicken meat and eggs are constantly declining. Farmers are incurring a loss of ₹100-130 on every bird according to previous reports.

Poultry players have started cutting down on production to trim losses, the report said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has surpassed 60, according to reports.

Published on March 11, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bengal potato farmers make a killing on lower output