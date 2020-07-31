Virus slows Indian rice exports; heavy flooding hits Bangladesh

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
India's rice export prices rose this week as the worsening coronavirus crisis in the country caused logistical snags, while widespread flooding in Bangladesh severely damaged crops.
India's 5-per cent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $380-$385 per tonne this week, up from last week's $377-$382 per tonne.
Rice exporters in India are struggling to fulfil orders due to limited availability of containers and workers at mills and the biggest handling port Kakinada on the east coast.
Rice loadings have slowed down as the Kakinada port could load around 8,000 tonnes of rice a day for only five vessels, with others forced to wait in anchorage, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.
In neighbouring Bangladesh, heavy floods have submerged nearly 50,000 hectares of paddy fields, the country's agriculture ministry officials said.
Thailand's benchmark 5-per cent broken rice prices rose to $465-$483 on Thursday, from $450$482 quoted last week.
Traders say prices increased slightly as the baht strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
“The market is expecting a new batch of off-season rice next month, and if the output is good then the prices could drop... but at the moment, supply remains a concern,” a Bangkok-based trader said.
In Vietnam, rates for 5-per cent broken rice stayed unchanged from a week earlier in the $440-$450 per tonne range.
“Domestic paddy price, however, has risen significantly over the recent days as traders are hoarding the grain in anticipation of higher prices due to the return of Covid-19 to Vietnam,” a trader based in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang province said.
“Exporting activities are quiet this week because many traders hesitate to sign new export contracts, fearing they cannot purchase enough rice to fulfil the contracts,” the trader added.
Rice exports in the first seven months of 2020 from Vietnam were forecast to drop 1.4% from a year earlier, government data released on Wednesday showed.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...