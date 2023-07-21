Visakhapatnam will host the 25th International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) from November 1-8, 2023.

The conference will be organised as a joint initiative of Union and State Governments. The ICID will conduct the congress with the theme ‘Tackling Water Scarcity in Agriculture.’

The discussions will revolve around alternative water resources that can be tapped for irrigated agriculture and on-farm techniques to increase water productivity, evaluation of irrigation systems, limited water usage for irrigation, and various systems followed by other countries.

According to ICID Vice-President K Yella Reddy, the 1st and 6th ICID Congresses in 1951 and 1966 were held in India, and this global event is being hosted here after 57 years. About 500 delegates from various countries, apart from 700 technical representatives throughout the country are expected to attend, according to a release.

