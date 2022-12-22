Visibility was reduced to nil at Bhatinda in Punjab in the morning as cold and dry winds continued to fan in from the Himalayas, condensing moisture left behind by a passing western disturbance. Visibility improved from 25 metres to 200 metres depending on the distance from the lofty reaches of the Himalayas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

Peak fog season

The peak fog season has descended over North-West India from mid-December and will last into early January. Intensity varies with the arrival and passing phases of warm and moisture-laden western disturbances, which are also the only rain-generating weather systems during the Rabi crop season. Intervals between two disturbances will bring the cold from from across the international border.

On Thursday, a western disturbance had crossed the Rajasthan border into North-West India with its warm and moist south-westerly winds mopping up incremental moisture from the North Arabian Sea. They ran into dry and cold northerly to north-westerly mountain winds over the adjoining plains. The movement of the disturbance to the East will gradually help reduce the fog intensity, going forward.

Dense fog may persist

The IMD said dense fog will prevail at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for next 4-5 days and over Uttar Pradesh for next two days. A similar weather pattern will unfold also over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North Rajasthan as well as to the East over Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, South Assam, Manipur and Tripura in night/morning hours until Friday.

A train runs through dense fog during a cold winter morning, in Patna, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

According to the numerical model predictions, the next western disturbance of some consequence may arrive towards the year-end to bring snowfall over the hills and rain or thundershowers in the plains of North-West India. Till that happens, it is likely the region may slip into another cold spell.

Depression in making

A persisting well-marked low-pressure area over the South-West Bay of Bengal is expected to become a depression later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over the South-West and adjoining South-Wast Bay of Bengal may concentrate into a depression off the Sri Lanka coast later on Thursday. Thereafter, it is likely to shift track to the West-South-West towards the Comorin area across Sri Lanka, according to the IMD. But some global models take it away from Sri Lanka, northwards off the Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally weather warned

The IMD has forecast squally weather the South-West Bay and along and off the Sri Lanka coast on Thursday with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Wind speeds may escalate to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Friday and cover more areas including Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area and along and off Sri Lanka coast.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely on Saturday over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal even as wind speeds stick to the previous day’s levels. On Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely for parts of South Coastal Tamil Nadu. From Tuesday, it will be scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and isolated to scattered light/moderate over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and the Islands.

