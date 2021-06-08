Vizag Port continues to lead in seafood exports

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Kochi, June 8
High-value aquaculture shrimp production has facilitated Vizag Port to continue to be the leading port in India in handling seafood exports in terms of dollar earnings for FY21. In addition, the shipments from Odisha also find their way through Vizag, as the ports in Odisha are not supporting reefer cargo.
Vizag port has earned 28 per cent out of the total $5.96 billion out of marine exports. The port achieved a figure of $1681 million, while it handled 18.83 per cent of the total quantity of 11,49,341 tonnes of seafood India exported. In rupee terms, the share was ₹12,362.71 crore.
Also read: Private terminal operators seek revival measures as policy changes clip cargo
USA and China are the major importers of Indian seafood consignments.
Besides Vizag, the ports of Kochi, Krishnapatnam and JNPT has also played a major role in facilitating seafood export despite being affected by the Covid pandemic. However,there was a 11 per cent drop in exports compared to the previous year. .
As per the export's figures released by Marine Products Exports Development Authority, Pipavav Port was in the 2nd position in terms of quantity handled at 1,85,817 tonnes (16 per cent). The share of Kochi in quantity terms was 12.49 per cent at 1,43,552 tonnes. In US dollar terms, the port facilitated earnings of $681 million (11.43 per cent) and ₹4,994 crore in rupee terms.
Official sources in the sector cited host of factors for the decline in exports of marine products which included reduced fish landings due to less number of fishing days; logistics issues due to scarcity of containers at seaports; increased freight charges; decline in the exports of high value chilled and live products due to limited flight availability and high air freight costs.
The scarcity of containers had created difficulties for exporters in executing orders in the US markets. Closure of HoReCa segment also affected the demand for seafood. Besides, the continued lockdown in major EU countries has made the retail, restaurant, supermarkets and hotel consumption sluggish. State of emergency in major cities of Japan also hit the demand and consumption.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...