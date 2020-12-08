Vodafone India Foundation, Nokia deploy smart agriculture solution

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Vodafone India Foundation, Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (VIL) corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, has entered into a partnership with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia to deploy a smart agriculture solution to improve the productivity of farmers in India.
A pilot project is being conducted across 100 locations in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The solution will benefit more than 50,000 farmers in the region by enhancing their productivity and income, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.
The project aims to enhance the livelihoods of small farmers through sustainable farming approaches, deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and by improving their access to information, using technology. This socially relevant project is in line with the government’s vision of inclusive growth, it said.
“Vi CSR is committed to leveraging technology strengths to create social impact through sustainable solutions. Smart crop management using Smart IoT- and AI-based solutions is transforming the prevalent agricultural practices into more intelligent ones enabling farmers with smart decision making and helping them improve production and crop quality through better utilisation of resources,” VIL Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer P. Balaji said in the statement.
Vodafone Idea CSR has deployed Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) and has roped in Solidaridad for field implementation.
As part of this project, more than 400 sensors have been deployed over 1,00,000 hectares of farmland to collect various data points which are then analysed by a cloud-based and localised Smart Agriculture app. The app provides local language support and weather forecast and irrigation management information. The sensors generate insights that will help to improve soy and cotton crop yields.
“Our mission for WING is to shape the future of agriculture and other industries, to create a smarter and more connected world. Together with Vi CSR, our managed service offering will help an initial 50,000 farmers and their families, to roll out the solution across India,” Ankur Bhan, Head of Nokia WING Business, Nokia, said.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
Go in for floating-rate instruments
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134013851400 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...