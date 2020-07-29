Volume comes down at Coonoor tea auction

A volume of 20.03 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 31 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is as much as 1.41 lakh kg less than the offer for last week’s auction.

Of the 18.61 lakh kg offered, as much as 17.52 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.09 lakh kg to Orthodox variety. In the leaf counter, only 73,000 kg belongs to Orthodox, while 13.24 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 36,000 kg belongs to Orthodox, while 4.28 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 13.97 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.64 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Among CTC teas from bought leaf factories, Broken Orange Pekoe of Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped last week when Santhosh Tea Industries P Ltd bought it for ₹294 a kg. Pinewood Estate followed at ₹236, Crosshill Estate, Kannavarai and Vigneshwar Estate ₹222 each, Lakshmi Estate ₹221, Bellati Estate ₹220, Palmera Estate ₹217, Hittakkal estate ₹211 and Riverside Estate and Shanthi Supreme ₹201 each.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹97-115 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹185-236 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹100-110 and for the best grades, ₹170-200.