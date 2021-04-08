Volume hits 6-week low at Coonoor tea auction

A volume of 16.63 lakh kg has been catalogued for s 14 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association which will conclude on Friday.

This is the highest volume of the past six weeks. It is as much as 1.74 lakh kg more than last week’s auctions.

Of the 16.63 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 15.41 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.22 lakh kg orthodox variety.

In the leaf tea counter, only 85,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 11.49 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 37,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.92 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 12.34 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.29 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction last week when GLT Enterprises bought it at ₹ 305 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 100-102 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 114-116 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 105-108 and for the best grades, ₹ 155-220.