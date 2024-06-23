With 18 per cent of the world’s population but only 4 per cent of its freshwater resources, India faces a critical water scarcity challenge. As the largest extractor of groundwater globally, India withdraws over 253 billion cubic meters annually. This over-extraction has drastically reduced per capita water availability, with nearly 54 per cent of assessment units in water stress.

The 2021 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighted that groundwater extraction exceeds recharge rates, threatening about 80 per cent of freshwater sources over the next two decades. Agriculture accounts for almost 85 per cent of India’s freshwater usage, so efficient management practices in this sector can significantly affect groundwater conservation.

Concept of water credits

The Government of India launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in 2023 as a global mass movement to drive actions to preserve the environment. The rewards for these actions, to be traded like carbon credits, are being developed through frameworks and trading platforms. Mission LiFE proposes a transition to a circular economy, driving changes in demand, supply, and policy, with water conservation being one of its seven focus areas.

Water credits are a market-based mechanism such as carbon credits, incentivising water conservation and quality improvement. Individuals and entities can earn tradable credits by adopting water-saving measures. These credits can then be sold to others needing to offset their water usage or improve their water management practices. Water credits can enhance water use efficiency in agriculture, promote sustainable water management practices, and foster investment in water-saving technologies and infrastructure, addressing Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

Defining baselines and water footprint

Defining baselines for water credits is more complex than for carbon credits due to the localised nature of water resources. Factors such as rainfall, groundwater availability, and current consumption levels need to be considered. Assessing the water footprint involves evaluating virtual water—the total water consumed during the production process of agricultural commodities, compared to the place of cultivation.

Virtual water in agriculture

Virtual water is the total volume of water consumed in the production process of agricultural commodities, from crop cultivation through to the final product. This includes both direct water usage (irrigation) and indirect water usage (water embedded in inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides), helping to determine the water needs for different crops and indicating the water usage efficiency and sustainability of agricultural practices.

Key components green water: Rainwater stored in the soil and used by plants, forming the part of virtual water derived from natural precipitation. Unlike irrigated agriculture, rainfed systems depend entirely on green water.

Blue water: Freshwater sourced from surface and groundwater for irrigation, representing the managed portion of water resources used in agriculture.

Grey water: The volume of freshwater required to dilute pollutants (e.g., fertilizers and pesticides) resulting from agricultural production, and restore water to usable quality.

Examples of virtual water in agricultural activities

Grains: Growing grains like wheat or rice requires significant water for the plants and has a higher virtual water content due to fertilizers and pesticides.

Meat: Producing meat is water-intensive, including water used for growing animal feed, providing drinking water and maintaining the animals.

Vegetables and fruits: These products have varying virtual water content depending on the type of crop and the agricultural practices.

Illustration for a kg of wheat green water: 500 liters (rainwater used by the plant) Blue Water: 300 liters (irrigation water) Grey Water: 100 liters (water to dilute fertilizers and pesticides) Total Virtual Water: 900 liters per kilogram of wheat

By analyzing virtual water, policymakers can make informed decisions about water resource management, agricultural practices, and trade policies to promote water sustainability.

Water footprint in agriculture

To reward conservation through water credits, it is important to define overall water footprint baselines, including virtual water and tracing its location and stages of use. Conservation efforts rewarded with water credits should consider local rainfall, groundwater availability, and water quality. A water-intensive agricultural activity in a water-scarce region should incur a water scarcity penalty. This comprehensive approach ensures that water consumption is evaluated holistically, factoring in the overall context, not just the water efficiency of the specific agricultural activity.

Innovative solutions for sustainable water management in agriculture

Water efficient crops, water prudent irrigation practices and technology are the need of the hour. Water credits can motivate farmers to adopt practices to improve water use efficiency in agriculture and monetize the savings.

Some practical approaches could be -

Drip irrigation: Minimizes evaporation and runoff, reducing water usage by up to 50 per cent compared to traditional methods.

Rainwater harvesting: Capturing and storing runoff rainwater for agricultural use can reduce dependence on groundwater and help recharge water tables.

Precision agriculture: Utilising technology like soil moisture sensors and weather forecasts to optimise water usage by applying the right amount of water at the right time, improving crop yields and reducing water waste.

Crop selection: Growing crops better suited to the local climate, requiring less water, aligning agricultural practices with regional water availability.

Crop rotation: Alternating crops with different water requirements to prevent soil depletion and reduce overall water consumption, enhancing soil fertility and reducing the risk of pest and disease outbreaks.

Groundwater recharge: Techniques like check dams and recharge wells enhance groundwater levels, allowing excess surface water to percolate into the ground and replenish water tables.

Framework for water credits

A robust framework for water credits is essential for effectiveness and scalability. This should define eligible water-saving activities, set measurement and verification standards, and create a marketplace for credit trading. Successful water credit systems require regional adaptation to address varying rainfall levels, water scarcity, and water quality challenges.

Challenges and Solutions in Implementing Water Credit Systems

Implementing water credit systems presents various challenges –

Defining baselines: Consider watershed characteristics, rainfall patterns, and current usage.

Ensuring equitable access: Small farmers and large enterprises should have equal access to water credits, preventing wealthier entities from dominating the market.

Harmonizing regulatory frameworks: Water rights and regulations vary widely across states, necessitating harmonization for a standard water credit market.

Verification processes: Ensuring that reported water savings are genuine and not overstated requires robust verification processes through third-party audits and digital tracking systems.

Economic valuation: Establishing an economic value for water credits requires comprehensive studies to set baselines.

Conclusion

Water credits offer an innovative solution for sustainable water management in the agricultural sector. By assigning economic value to water-saving measures, it will encourage conservation and efficient use, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing the sector’s resilience to water scarcity. Successful implementation of water credit systems requires robust frameworks, equitable access, harmonized regulatory frameworks, and strong verification processes.

As we grapple with significant water challenges, water credits have the potential to play a crucial role in ensuring sustainable water management. By promoting efficient water use in agriculture, water credits can help secure water availability, enhance crop yields, and support farmer livelihoods, ensuring a sustainable agricultural sector for future generations.

