Wavar, an agritech startup, has extended its integrated pest management (IPM) solutions to more than 50 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), covering over 1,000-acre pilot plots across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

A media statement said Wavar’s approach goes beyond traditional pest management by offering a complete IPM implementation model tailored to the unique needs of FPOs, providing flexible and crop-specific solutions. The company’s per-acre IPM service has been instrumental in helping FPOs build sustainable farming businesses, reduce input costs, and improve crop quality.

This partnership ensures that FPO members can not only grow low-residue crops that meet stringent European Union quality standards but also enhance their profitability by reducing the cost of cultivation and tapping into higher-value markets, it said.

Helping fetch premium

Through this collaboration, Wavar is playing a crucial role in revolutionising how FPOs manage their pest control strategies while contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural ecosystem. By enabling the production of cleaner, low-residue crops, Wavar is helping FPOs fetch premium for their produce, opening doors to export markets and improving business margins, it said.

Quoting Sanjay Shirodkar, Co-Founder of Wavar, the statement said: “FPOs are integral to the growth of Indian agriculture, and we are proud to partner with them to drive sustainable, low-residue farming. Our goal is to provide FPOs with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive market while ensuring that farmers benefit from reduced input costs and higher-quality produce. We believe this partnership will have a lasting impact on Indian agriculture, helping farmers achieve both profitability and sustainability.”

