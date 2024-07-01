Wayanad Robusta coffee from Kerala has received a warm welcome at World of Coffee 2024 Copenhagen, which brings together different coffee tastes from around the world.

Kerala Industry Minister P Rajeev said the acceptance received at the conference held in Copenhagen from June 27 to 29 is proof that Kerala’s unique coffee can find an international market. This is the first time that Wayanad Robusta coffee is being presented on the international stage.

The State Plantation Department had set up a special stall for Wayanad Coffee at the World Coffee Conference held in Bangalore in September last year. The response received from there inspired the government to think about the wide international potential of Wayanad coffee. The government is coordinating various projects like Carbon Neutral Coffee Park, Climate Smart Coffee and Kerala Coffee Limited to exploit the industrial potential of coffee and to sell branded coffee in Wayanad. However, Wayanad Robusta coffee is still not well known in foreign coffee markets. The government decided to participate in the World of Coffee Copenhagen to overcome this situation.

Creating opportunity

Head of Climate Smart Coffee Project, G Balagopal, led the delegation of coffee farmers from Wayanad. Around 2,500 people visited Kerala stall.

Robusta coffee has high demand and high prices globally. The minister said participation in the conference has created an opportunity for huge export possibilities and for this, a detailed plan needs to be prepared. He pointed out that many people who visited the stalls of Wayanad Robusta Coffee showed interest in exporting, which is promising.