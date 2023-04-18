WayCool has signed an MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) to strengthen the distribution of its agri-input portfolio.

Under the MoU, the food and agri-tech start-up will utilise six facilities located across South India, along with additional facilities to be set up in key locations. CWC will provide dedicated warehousing and incidental services, including pest control, handling and transportation, inventory management, and e-NWR (Negotiable Warehouse Receipt)-based trading services to WayCool.

Also read: WayCool Foods and TNAU sign pact to digitise Package of Practices for 133 crops

Amrit Bajpai, COO, WayCool Foods, said that the company has been working with CWC since 2017, and their technology in advanced warehousing has fuelled WayCool’s innovations and automation introduced in the food and agri space.

Amit Kumar Singh, Managing Director, Central Warehousing Corporation, said that the company is looking forward to partnering with WayCool for the development of more such warehouses, building the supply chain management for food grain warehouses, and creating specialised commodity parks in future.

Also read WayCool, UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions ink pact offering crop protection to farmers

Also read: Bayer partners WayCool to help small holder farmers