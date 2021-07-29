WayCool Foods signs MoU with Be’nishan

Agri-commerce company WayCool Foods on Thursday announced that it has signed a MoU with Be’nishan, a state level federation of farmer collectives of Telangana state.

Be’nishan procures, processes and markets fruits &vegetables, cereals, pulses and other agricultural commodities produced by farmers of associated entities in Telangana. It also facilitates market linked production and incentivises quality production.

As part of the MoU, WayCool and Be’nishan would collaborate for effective supply of agri-produce from farmers and FPOs in Telangana, the agri-commerce company said in a press release.

Be’nishan shall be the aggregator and supplier of all such FPO-sourced produce.

The collaboration, the company said, is intended to include commodities such as pulses (red gram, bengal gram, green gram in raw or processed form), spices (chillies, tamarind, turmeric ), oilseeds, such as groundnut, sesame and other commodities that can be defined during the course of the MoU.

The MoU currently is for one year with options to extend as per business requirements.