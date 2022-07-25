WayCool launches ‘Outgrow Kisan Pragati’ awards

WayCool Foods, which had recently launched Outgrow, an AI-based farmer engagement and real-time advisory platform, has announced the launch of an exclusive awards programme—Outgrow Kisan Pragati awards—to recognise natural and regenerative farming initiatives and farming innovations.

A statement said the award aims to identify and shine the spotlight on tech-led innovations in agriculture and offer a platform for farmers to showcase their exceptional farming practices. It invited nominations from farmers across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Quoting Sendhil Kumar, Head, Outgrow and Farmer Engagement, the statement said, “We are launching this award property as a thank you to farmers, who are an integral part of the food chain ecosystem. The award property has been launched with an aim to shine light on the hard work and dedication of the farming community in our country. We want to celebrate their achievements and bring to foray some of the best farming practices with tech interventions. We look forward to working with farmers closely and offer them support on all fronts.”

Interested participants can send a short video capturing the innovative farming practices adopted along with a voice explaining why they think they are eligible for the award, it said.

More details can be had on +91-9150095207 and the entries can be sent via WhatsApp. The last date for submitting entries is August 5, and the results will be announced on August 25, the statement added.