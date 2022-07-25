WayCool’s fresh produce processing unit gets ‘ISO 22000:2018’ certification

WayCool, a food and agritech company, received ISO 22000:2018 (FSMS) certification from TUV SUD South Asia Pvt Ltd.

TUV SUD South Asia audited and certified that the food safety management systems of WayCool are in accordance with ISO 22000:2018 standards for its fresh produce processing unit based in Chennai, said a statement. The certification body conducted a two-stage audit at the WayCool's Virugambakkam distribution centre for processing (sorting and grading) and packing of whole fruit and vegetables. WayCool’s Chennai distribution centre is now among a few companies with ISO certification, it said.

WayCool procures fresh produce from farmers through its network of collection centres and delivers products to industries such as e-commerce platforms, food services and big retail chains, it said.

‘Unstoppable journey’

Quoting Amrit Bajpai, COO of WayCool Foods, the statement said this certification is a great motivational booster for the team that has put tremendous effort and adopted a food safety culture in the organisation.

“It also confirms our best in class food safety and management system and ensures safer food and better health for its consumers. This journey is unstoppable, and we will continue to improve the food safety management systems across our distribution centres, thereby setting up a very high benchmark in quality and food safety management in FY23. Our next goal is to achieve GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) recognised certification for business units to keep customers delighted with safer food and top quality food products,” Bajpai said.