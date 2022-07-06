WayCool’s premium fresh fruits brand enters tier-2,3 markets

L’exotique, the premium fruits brand from WayCool Foods (a food and agritech platform), has announced its entry into tier-2 and tier-3 regions in the country.

As the first step in this direction, the brand has partnered with 20 franchises from across the country, with plans to expand further its franchise network by adding a total of 100 partners by the end of FY23, a company statement said.

L’exotique, an imported fruits brand, offers an assortment of fruits, including apple, orange, kiwi, dragon fruit, grapes, and berries, sourced from the orchards and groves of 10 different countries.

Quoting Amrit Bajpai, Chief Operating Officer of WayCool Foods, the statement said, “the Indian premium fruit market is burgeoning.”

Bajpai said the company sees great potential, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 markets, with new franchise partners adding strength to WayCool’s growing business and customers looking for healthy snacking alternatives.

Lack of consistency

The current supply requirements in tier-2 and tier-3 regions are fulfilled by agents in port cities, who scout the market every day for material and communicate availability to the traders in the smaller towns, he said, adding there is a lack of consistency in the availability of the produce and the quality of fruits.

“With our global sourcing prowess, strategic tie-ups with orchard owners across 15 countries, technology capabilities, stringent quality control, and super-efficient supply chain, we can help our partners have worry-free and seamless business supplies. We are, thus, expanding the market and the reach of premium fruit across India,” he said.

The brand extended the features of the in-house app ‘WayCool App’ for the franchise partners to place and track orders of consignments from across continents. The statement said L’exotique will help its partners plan and execute marketing activities to increase off-take. Through this effort, WayCool aims to become a supply, marketing, and technology partner for the franchises, it said.

The brand has its presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Guwahati, Kanpur, and Chandigarh, it added.