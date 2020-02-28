We are open for MSP procurement through eNAM: NAFED at BusinessLine Agri Summit

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) said that it is ready to carry out minimum support price (MSP) procurement through eNAM (electronic-National Agriculture Market).

Sunil Kumar Singh, Additional Managing Director (NAFED), said that this initiative will help farmers to get used to the processes at the eNAM.

Taking part in a panel discussion on 'Building the right market access infrastructure' at the BusinessLine Agri Summit here on Friday, he said the onus is on both the public and private sector players to provide necessary infrastructure, to make it easy for farmers at the markets.

“They can collect a small fee for the services but it is important to provide the facilities so that the farmers get a fair price and are encouraged to produce more,” he said.

The panel discussion was a part of the two-day summit where key stakeholders representing the public and private entities participated.

He said out of the 23 commodities that the Government announced, MSPs NAFED was involved in 16 states. The federation made small interventions whenever and wherever the market prices were ruling below the MSPs. “Some times our presence itself set the situation right,” he said.

The NAFED procurement process is over within the 90 days post-Kharif and Rabi harvests.