We will procure all of paddy, cotton: Telangana CM

The Telangana Government has said it would procure all of the cotton and paddy that is produced in the State in the kharif season.

The State would procure the paddy by setting up 6,000 procurement centres.

At a review meeting held on agriculture on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that “every grain of paddy is purchased”.

The State covered an area of 134.87 lakh acres in the kharif season, in which the Government regulated the cropping system. Paddy was sown in 52.77 lakh acres, while cotton covered an area of 60.36 lakh acres.

“Paddy would be procured completely through IKP (Indira Kranti Patham) centres, cooperative societies and the Marketing Department,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government is offering ₹1,888 a quintal for Grade-A paddy and ₹1,868 for the common variety. Earlier, the Government said it set a procurement target of 70 lakh tonnes.

With regard to cotton, he said, the Government was in touch with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to facilitate the purchase of the commodity.