We will procure all of paddy, cotton: Telangana CM

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Telangana Government has said it would procure all of the cotton and paddy that is produced in the State in the kharif season.
The State would procure the paddy by setting up 6,000 procurement centres.
Also read: Telangana’s prescription for farmers: Grow cotton on 70 lakh acres, paddy on 40 lakh acres
At a review meeting held on agriculture on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that “every grain of paddy is purchased”.
The State covered an area of 134.87 lakh acres in the kharif season, in which the Government regulated the cropping system. Paddy was sown in 52.77 lakh acres, while cotton covered an area of 60.36 lakh acres.
“Paddy would be procured completely through IKP (Indira Kranti Patham) centres, cooperative societies and the Marketing Department,” the Chief Minister said.
Also read: Kharif sowing shortfall pegged at 7%
He said the government is offering ₹1,888 a quintal for Grade-A paddy and ₹1,868 for the common variety. Earlier, the Government said it set a procurement target of 70 lakh tonnes.
With regard to cotton, he said, the Government was in touch with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to facilitate the purchase of the commodity.
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...