The Telangana government has said that the Centre’s refusal to extend deadline for milling paddy from the 2021-22 kharif season will not cause any financial burden on the State government.

As a result of the Centre’s decision, the State government will be left with over two lakh tonnes of rice from the 2021-22 kharif season leftover stocks.

While allowing the State to mill and deliver the backlog rice from the 2021-22 rabi season till April 30, 2023, the Centre said that there is no question of accepting the backlogs from the last year’s kharif season.

It also cautioned that it will not allow further extensions for milling and delivery of the rabi backlog rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Refuting concerns that the kharif backlogs could cause a financial burden on the State Government, Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner V Anil Kumar said the government will utilise the rice for meeting the public distribution system (PDS) requirements.

He further said that action will be taken against the millers who fail to mill and deliver the rice as per the commitments. “We will declare them defaulters and levy a penalty of 25 per cent,” he said in a statement.