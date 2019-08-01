Agri Business

Weak cues dips soya

Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

The majority of oils and oilseeds traded low on weak global cues and physical demand, with soya refined being quoted at ₹735-38 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹700-705. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹628, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹760 for 10 kg. Similarly, groundnut oil quoted at ₹1,120-30 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled stable at ₹3,550 a quintal, while raida was quoted at ₹3,450 . In future , mustard seeds were quoted lower with its August contract on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,923 . Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line today quoted lower at ₹4,115-4,120. Our Correspondent

oilseeds and edible oil
