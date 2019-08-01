Weak cues dips soya

The majority of oils and oilseeds traded low on weak global cues and physical demand, with soya refined being quoted at ₹735-38 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹700-705. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹628, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹760 for 10 kg. Similarly, groundnut oil quoted at ₹1,120-30 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled stable at ₹3,550 a quintal, while raida was quoted at ₹3,450 . In future , mustard seeds were quoted lower with its August contract on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,923 . Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line today quoted lower at ₹4,115-4,120. Our Correspondent