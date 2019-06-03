Weak cues drags soya

Weak global cues and physical demand dragged soya oil in Indore mandis down, with soya refined being quoted at ₹755-58 for 10 kg on Monday, while soy solvent ruled at ₹720-25. Soybean ruled stable at ₹3,750-75 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soybean were quoted at ₹3,750. In the futures segment also, soybean traded low with its June and July contracts on the NCDEX closing at ₹3,634 a quintal (down ₹64) and ₹3,659 (down ₹59) a quintal, respectively.