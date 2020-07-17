Agri Business

Weak demand drags pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

Enthusiastic crop report, weak demand from Mille₹ and the beginning of shipment from Myanmar have dragged urad in Indore mandis by ₹300 a quintal in the past week with urad (bold) on Friday being quoted at ₹6,000-6,100 a quintal. Decline in urad also dragged it’s dal with urad dal (medium) today being quoted at ₹7,700-7,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,100- 8,300, while urad mongar rules at ₹8,800-9,000 a quintal respectively. Masur and it’s dal also traded low on weak demand with masur (bold) here today ruling at ₹5,300-5,325 a quintal. Masur dal ruled flat on subdued with masur dal (medium) today being quoted at ₹6,600-6,800, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900-7,100 a quintal.

Similarly, moong and it’s dal traded low on weak demand with moong (bold) on Friday being quoted at ₹6,200- 6,300, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000- 5,500 a quintal. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,400-7,500, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800- 8,000, while moong dal monger ruled at ₹8,400- 8,600 a quintal respectively.

