Weak demand drags soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 20, 2020

Despite strong global cues, decline in buying support at higher rate dragged soya oil with soya refined being quoted at ₹915-20 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860-65. Soyabean quoted lower at ₹4,150-4,200 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabean ruled at ₹4,300. In futures, soyabean traded higher with its Jan and Feb contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹4,234 . Soya DOC was quoted at ₹33,800-34,500 a tonne.

