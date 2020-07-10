Weak demand grips pulse prices

Amidst weak physical demand from the retainers and buying support from the millers, sluggish trend continued in pulse seeds and pulses in Indore mandis with masur (bold) today declining to ₹5,400 a quintal. In the past week, masur in Indore mandis has declined by ₹100. Masur dal ruled flat on subdued with masur dal (medium) today being quoted at ₹6,600- 6,800, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900-7,100 a quintal.

Moong and urad also ruled stable on subdued demand with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,300-6,500, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,800 a quintal. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹7,400-7,500, moong dal (bold) was quoted at ₹7,800-8,000, while moong dal monger ruled at ₹8,400-8,600 a quintal.

Urad and its dal ruled stable with availability outstripping demand. On Friday, urad (best) was quoted at ₹6,200-6,300 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) on the other hand ruled at ₹7,700-7,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,100-8,300, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹8,800-9,000 a quintal respectively.