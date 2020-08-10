Weak global cues drag soybean prices

Weak global cues and decline in future dragged soy oil with soy refined here on Monday being quoted at ₹860-65, while soy solvent ruled at ₹815-20. Soybean’s plants rates on the other hand continued to remain on the higher side on weak availability of soy seeds with the crushers with higher with soy refined (Vippy/Ruchi) today being quoted at ₹872 each, soy refined (Keshav) - ₹870, Prakash - ₹865, Gambuja - ₹875, Avi Ujjain - ₹865.

Soy refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹863, soy refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) - ₹853, (Dhanuka) - ₹855, soy refined Mandsaur (Amrit) - ₹858, while soy refined Kalapipal (Ambika) and Shujalpur was quoted at ₹870. Mg Khandwa was priced at ₹875, Bansal - ₹875, Itarsi - ₹870-72, while soy refined Nimbhara was quoted at ₹860 for 10 kg respectively.

Plant deliveries of soybean today were quoted at ₹3,825-50 a quintal, while soybean ruled at ₹3,750-3,800 a quintal.