Weather bloggers greet wet Deepavali as rains show signs of relent

A variously wet Deepavali day is the highlight of the weather bloggers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu this (Thursday) morning as the rain-driving low-pressure area extended its stay over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area overnight.

@jhrishi2 at @keaweather put the theme into perspective tweeting about a wet start to the day as a helpful trough lay extended along the Tamil Nadu coast. He expected the ‘drizzling rain bands’ to ‘taper off’ within a few hours.

‘Massive day for Tamil Nadu’

But the tweet recalled how the previous day turned out to be ‘another massive day for Tamil Nadu’ as the Arabian Sea ‘low’ continued to batter many districts.

@ChennaiRains also tweeted similar sentiments and saw a slight reduction in rains over Tamil Nadu but said parts of North and West may see isolated heavy rains through the course of the wet Deepavali day. Intermittent rains may continue over Chennai and suburbs during the morning hours.

‘Low’ on course to intensify

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept a watch out for the ‘low’ over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep to move North-North-West and become more marked during the next two days.

A trough running from the Comorin to the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh coast across the Gulf of Mannar and the Tamil Nadu coast and another trough in easterlies extending from Lakshadweep to the East-Central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast completed the ensemble of helpful atmospheric features.

Rainfall outlook

Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at many/most places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the South Peninsula for five more days and at a few places over South Konkan, Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra and South Marathawada until Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka during the next five days; over Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on Thursday; and over South Konkan, Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday.

Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on Thursday and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday.