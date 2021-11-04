Weather bloggers greet wet Deepavali as rains show signs of relent

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
A variously wet Deepavali day is the highlight of the weather bloggers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu this (Thursday) morning as the rain-driving low-pressure area extended its stay over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area overnight.
@jhrishi2 at @keaweather put the theme into perspective tweeting about a wet start to the day as a helpful trough lay extended along the Tamil Nadu coast. He expected the ‘drizzling rain bands’ to ‘taper off’ within a few hours.
But the tweet recalled how the previous day turned out to be ‘another massive day for Tamil Nadu’ as the Arabian Sea ‘low’ continued to batter many districts.
@ChennaiRains also tweeted similar sentiments and saw a slight reduction in rains over Tamil Nadu but said parts of North and West may see isolated heavy rains through the course of the wet Deepavali day. Intermittent rains may continue over Chennai and suburbs during the morning hours.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept a watch out for the ‘low’ over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep to move North-North-West and become more marked during the next two days.
A trough running from the Comorin to the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh coast across the Gulf of Mannar and the Tamil Nadu coast and another trough in easterlies extending from Lakshadweep to the East-Central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast completed the ensemble of helpful atmospheric features.
Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at many/most places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the South Peninsula for five more days and at a few places over South Konkan, Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra and South Marathawada until Sunday.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka during the next five days; over Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on Thursday; and over South Konkan, Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday.
Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on Thursday and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...