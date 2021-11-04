Weather bloggers in Chennai greet wet Diwali as rains show signs of relenting

A variously wet Diwali day is the highlight for the weather bloggers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu this (Thursday) morning as the rain-driving low-pressure area extended its stay over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area overnight.

@jhrishi2 at @keaweather put the theme into perspective tweeting about a wet start to the day as a helpful trough lay extended along the Tamil Nadu coast. He expected the ‘drizzling rain bands’ to ‘taper off’ within a few hours.

Wish you all a safe and happy #Diwali 2021.



Wet start to the day as trough continues to persist close to #TamilNadu coast. The drizzles bands should taper off gradually in the coming hours.#Chennarains #NEM2021 pic.twitter.com/5nmgOoOPVM — Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) November 4, 2021

‘Massive day for Tamil Nadu’

But the tweet recalled how the previous day turned out to yet ‘another massive day for Tamil Nadu as the Arabian Sea ‘low’ continued to batter many districts.

@ChennaiRains also tweeted similar sentiments and saw a slight reduction in rains over Tamil Nadu though parts of North and West may see isolated heavy rains through the course of the wet Deepavali day. Intermittent rains may continue over Chennai and its suburbs during the morning hours.

Yet another massive day for #Tamilnadu as LPA continues to batter many districts.



Ending 8:30 am (in mm):



Malaiyur - 167

Atiramapattinam - 165

Bhuvanagiri - 140

Nagapattinam - 128

Tozhudur - 122

Perungalur - 114

Karaikal - 112

Lower Anaicut - 107

Eraiyur - 104#NEM2021 pic.twitter.com/ce6ZWBy7zj — Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) November 3, 2021

‘Low’ on course to intensify

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept a watch the ‘low’ over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep, to move North-North-West and become more marked in the next two days.

A trough running from the Comorin to West-Central Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh coast across the Gulf of Mannar and the Tamil Nadu coast, and another trough in the easterlies extending from Lakshadweep to the East-Central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, completed the ensemble of helpful atmospheric features.

Diwali Day Forecast: North #Tamilnadu and #Chennai no Major disappointment for Cracker lovers throughout the day except some passing showers elsewhere.



Isolated rains possible in South Tamilnadu and Interiors that too with breaks.



Wishing everyone a Happy and Safe #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/NKnwTPkqrs — Chennai Weatherman- AjithKumar #NEM2021 (@chennaisweather) November 3, 2021

Rainfall outlook

Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at many/ most places, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the South Peninsula for five more days and at a few places over South Konkan, Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra and South Marathawada until Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka during next five days; over Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on Thursday; and over South Konkan, Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra on Friday and Saturday.

Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on Thursday and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh