Weather: Current low could be harbinger of more churn in Bay

The low-pressure area over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha persists this (Friday) morning, promising fairly widespread to widespread rainfall for Odisha, Jharkhand and plains of West Bengal for the next 3-4 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha until Monday and isolated heavy rainfall over the plains of West Bengal till tomorrow (Saturday) and over Jharkhand on both Saturday and Sunday.

South China Sea getting into act?

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura until Monday. It is increasingly becoming apparent that the low that has kicked off post-monsoon activity in the Bay could be a harbinger of more rains in the coming days.

Global forecasts are already picking up a churn and groundswell of activity upstream over the West Pacific/South China Sea immediately after the current low pushes into Peninsular India and signs off. A fresh low-pressure area may build around the Andaman Sea by October 10 or so.

North-East monsoon prospects

It is expected to have back-up support from another circulation being scrambled by the West Pacific/South China Sea, which could likely lead to a favourable environment for an easterly to north-easterly wind regime to establish over the Bay of Bengal and, later, Peninsular India.

It remains to be seen if the Bay and South China Sea will combine to pull in the North-East monsoon area though the normal onset of the season happens into the third week of October. A forecast outlook from the Myanmar national weather forecaster is instructive here.

Myanmar on cue with outlook

The Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has said that South-West monsoon has withdrawn from the North Bay of Bengal and Central Myanmar. Earlier, it had predicted two low-pressure areas to form in the Bay, one of which may go on to become a depression.

The first low-pressure area is already doing the rounds over the Bay as depicted by the satellite pictures on Friday morning, while the Myanmar forecaster may have been alluding to the expected churn in the Bay to throw up the second next week (around October 10).