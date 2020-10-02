Weather: Current low could be harbinger of more churn in Bay

Renault Duster 156: Settling into a new beat
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The low-pressure area over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha persists this (Friday) morning, promising fairly widespread to widespread rainfall for Odisha, Jharkhand and plains of West Bengal for the next 3-4 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha until Monday and isolated heavy rainfall over the plains of West Bengal till tomorrow (Saturday) and over Jharkhand on both Saturday and Sunday.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura until Monday. It is increasingly becoming apparent that the low that has kicked off post-monsoon activity in the Bay could be a harbinger of more rains in the coming days.
Also read: Monsoon third-best in 30 years despite a truant July, says IMD
Global forecasts are already picking up a churn and groundswell of activity upstream over the West Pacific/South China Sea immediately after the current low pushes into Peninsular India and signs off. A fresh low-pressure area may build around the Andaman Sea by October 10 or so.
It is expected to have back-up support from another circulation being scrambled by the West Pacific/South China Sea, which could likely lead to a favourable environment for an easterly to north-easterly wind regime to establish over the Bay of Bengal and, later, Peninsular India.
Also read: Monsoon near reprise of record-breaking 2019
It remains to be seen if the Bay and South China Sea will combine to pull in the North-East monsoon area though the normal onset of the season happens into the third week of October. A forecast outlook from the Myanmar national weather forecaster is instructive here.
The Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has said that South-West monsoon has withdrawn from the North Bay of Bengal and Central Myanmar. Earlier, it had predicted two low-pressure areas to form in the Bay, one of which may go on to become a depression.
The first low-pressure area is already doing the rounds over the Bay as depicted by the satellite pictures on Friday morning, while the Myanmar forecaster may have been alluding to the expected churn in the Bay to throw up the second next week (around October 10).
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
A train wreck that began in slow motion, the Trump presidency has now plunged the US into social and economic ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...